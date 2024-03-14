12 best clutch bags for special occasions: From weddings to a day at the races

Do you have a couple of weddings in the diary? Or a hen party? How about a big birthday bash? Or maybe you even have a day at the races planned. I have all of the above and we all know that as well as finding the perfect outfit, you need the right clutch bag.

I've failed with clutch bag buying in the past - some have been too small (it didn't even fit my phone!), and some were too heavy (I mean, who wants to carry around a dumbbell?). But you'll be pleased to know that I've learned from my past mistakes which is why I want to find the best clutch bag for all the parties you have coming up.

© Getty Images Celebrities carrying clutch bags: Kerry Washington, Molly-Mae Hague, Princess Kate, Meghan Markle

And clutch bags aren't just for weddings and christenings or Ascot! I love a holiday clutch - you know, the one that you use on vacay when all you need to carry with you is your hotel room key card and a lipstick? The dream.

How I chose the best clutch bags

Style: I kept to the trend-led clutch bags. From designer inspired at Marks & Spencer to the blingy clutch bags worthy of a red carpet.

Experts in this article

Ellis Ranson, celebrity and fashion stylist, with over a decade’s worth of experience. With over 105k followers, all eager to find out her fashion top tips, Ellis will share with us her guide to choosing a chic clutch.

Best clutch bags for evening events

Which clutch bag to choose - tips from fashion stylist Ellis Ranson

We asked Ellis to give us her top tips...

Influencer & fashion stylist Ellis Ranson

Let your clutch do the talking

"If you like the look of a new trend but not quite ready to dive fully in, you can dip your toes with your accessories and the perfect place to start is with your clutch bag. Whether it’s a bright red, the maximal floral buzz or full-on diamante embellishment, it’s the perfect way to test out new styles whilst still wearing your fail-safe wardrobe staples AND elevating your look."

© Getty Images Digital creator Nina Sandbech opted for a neon pink Valentino clutch

Go big or go home

"Lucky for us, the overstuffed bag trend has arrived and this works out perfectly with all of our beauty products, our change of shoes and our phones & laptops which seem to be growing in size by the minute. Our organised chaos finally fits! Opt for a super-size size clutch for this trend to really work its magic. According to the runway, all your items must be dangling out - but let's be realistic with this trend and stick to the bag just being oversized and zipped up for safety, as we don't want to be losing our favourite heels and lip-gloss on the tube! This trend is great as it means the clutch bag to be a hero in daytime dressing, not just for your evening looks."

© Spotlight The Miu Miu models had some extra cargo on the catwalk

Have fun with novelty

"With summer quickly approaching (although the weather states otherwise!) the rise of the seashell clutch has returned with full force. This style is perfect for holiday dressing, although they might not fit much, they will transform your look. Think about matching ocean-inspired accessories to complete your outfit. The Little Mermaid effect is still making waves (excuse the pun) in the fashion world and this a trend to start looking out for in more than just our accessories."

© Leonie Hanne Fashion influencer Leonie Hanne is making us green with envy in the Maldives with her Chanel seashell clutch bag

Make the most of what you have

"Many of your favourite handbags may already be a clutch in disguise, with many bags having removable straps, and even if they don’t, it’s just all about how you hold it - let your chains hang loose for a relaxed look yet chic look."

© Spotlight Wear your favourite bag - but just hold it as a clutch bag

Go retro

"The envelope clutch bag is a major throwback for me as it takes me back to my first nights out, teaming a simple clutch with every single look. YSL have always championed this classic shape, keeping it as one of their staple bag offerings and I am excited to see the return on the high street as it really is the staple that never goes out of fashion Keep it tonal and match the colour of your bag to your outfit so it doesn’t distract or take away from your look. Less is more sometimes!"