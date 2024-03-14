12 best clutch bags for special occasions: From weddings to a day at the races

Do you have a couple of weddings in the diary? Or a hen party? How about a big birthday bash? Or maybe you even have a day at the races planned. I have all of the above and we all know that as well as finding the perfect outfit, you need the right clutch bag.
I've failed with clutch bag buying in the past - some have been too small (it didn't even fit my phone!), and some were too heavy (I mean, who wants to carry around a dumbbell?). But you'll be pleased to know that I've learned from my past mistakes which is why I want to find the best clutch bag for all the parties you have coming up.
And clutch bags aren't just for weddings and christenings or Ascot! I love a holiday clutch - you know, the one that you use on vacay when all you need to carry with you is your hotel room key card and a lipstick? The dream.
Style: I kept to the trend-led clutch bags. From designer inspired at Marks & Spencer to the blingy clutch bags worthy of a red carpet.
Budget-friendly: I have tried to include some budget-friendly bags because buying an outfit for a special occasion can be costly, and a bag shouldn't have to cost the earth.
Multi-use: I don't want you to buy a clutch bag and wear it with one outfit, I'm hoping this edit will have clutch bags you can see yourself wearing multiple times.
Ellis Ranson, celebrity and fashion stylist, with over a decade’s worth of experience. With over 105k followers, all eager to find out her fashion top tips, Ellis will share with us her guide to choosing a chic clutch.
Best clutch bags for evening events
ASOS DESIGN zip top clutch bag in all over beads in silver
ASOS Silver Clutch Bag
Key Details:
Height: 18cm
Width: 25cm
Outer material: 100% polyester
Why we love it: This seriously chic clutch bag would be ideal for a wedding look (especially if you're on the hunt for an evening clutch bag) or for a vacation. Wear with any colour you want, but you might want to keep with the metallic silver vibe with your jewellery choices.
Cult Gaia 'Eos' Faux-Pearl & Acrylic Clutch Bag
Cult Gaia Pearl Clutch Bag
Key Details
Height: 10cm
Width: 18.5cm
Depth: 6.5cm
Material: 100% acrylic; trims 100% resin
Why we love it: If the Little Mermaid could select a fairy tale clutch from the 21st century, we just know she'd be choosing the Cult Gaia Eos bag. It's just so chic and lots of celebrities and influencers agree - we've spotted this bag on Molly-Mae Hague recently.
Mango Crystal Clutch Bag
Mango Dark Silver Crystal Clutch Bag
Key Details:
Height: 5.51in
Width: 12.6in
Depth: 3.15in
Outer material: 100% glass.
Lining: 100% polyester
Why we love it: Everyone needs a glam evening bag in their diary. It can seriously amp up any outfit, and this one is ideal because it'll be worn all the time come the festive party season. This one is roomy enough for the bare essentials and appears easy to hold.
Never Fully Dressed Wifey Wedding Clutch Bag
Wifey Clutch Bag
Key Details:
Outer material: Faux-pearl detail
Detachable strap available
Why we love it: Calling all wives to be, how adorable is this embellished clutch bag for your big day? It comes with a removable strap so you can wear it both ways. Don't forget to pack your tissues during all the speeches.
Fiorelli Valentina Clutch Bag in Light Pink
Fiorelli Pink Clutch Bag
Key Details:
Height: 17cm
Width: 29cm
Depth: 5.5cm
Material: Faux leather
Lining: Fully lined with Fiorelli branded lining
Detachable strap
Why we love it: When sparkles or embellishment aren't for you, this minimalist clutch bag will be your saviour. It comes with a detachable strap, and a handy internal pocket to hide your valuables in. Plus, it is actually big enough to hold your phone, lipstick and keys.
Marks & Spencer Collection Faux Leather Ruched Cross Body Bag
M&S Gold Clutch Bag
Key Details:
Height: 17 cm
Width: 25 cm
Depth: 7.5 cm
Outer material: 70% polyester, 20% cotton and 10% metallised fibres
Lining: 100% polyurethane
Detachable strap available.
Why we love it: Faux There is a designer vibe to this chic faux leather clutch bag from M&S. Also available in black, inside you'll find a brings a handy slip pocket and a zipped pocket.
Phase Eight Embellished Clutch Bag
Phase Eight Pink Clutch Bag
Key Details:
Height: 18cm
Width: 22cm
Depth: 3cm
Material: 100% Kid Suede
Lining: 100% Polyester
Why we love it: Look pretty in pink! How beautiful is this embellished clutch bag - perfect for special occasions. Crafted from suede, the stylish envelope clutch bag is designed in a pale pink and features an eye-catching crystal detail on the front.
LK Bennett Essie Green Woven Fabric Clutch
LK Bennett Green Clutch Bag
Key Details:
Height: 15cm
Width: 26cm
Depth: 1.5cm
Material: Polyester
Detachable strap available.
Why we love it: An elevated take on a woven clutch, our new Essie bag is perfect for all the summer soirees in your diary. Crafted from chunky woven fabric in green, it's a classic envelope style that fastens with a chic gold clasp, has a fabric lining, and a removable gold chain shoulder strap. Carry her, or swing her over your shoulder when the invites start dropping.
Accessorize Scallop Clip Frame Bag
Accessorize Vintage Style Clutch Bag
Key Details:
Height: 16cm
Width: 22cm
Material: Polyester
Why we love it: This is giving Titanic with its vintage charm, thanks to the clip-frame profile and the unique scallop design. It's covered with intricate hand-beading, adding a touch of elegance to your bridal ensemble. And for added convenience? The optional chain strap can be used for easy carrying or tucked in for a clutch option.
Reiss 'Dania' Woven Pearl Clutch Bag
Reiss Pearl Pouch Clutch Bag
Key Details:
Height: 19cm
Width: 30cm
Depth: 10cm
Material: Paper construction with faux pearls
Dust bag included
Why we love it: This pouch style clutch bag would be dreamy for a beach holiday and probably would go with every single outfit. The faux pearl design makes it look stylish, and the roomy clutch means you can travel with all your essentials.
Anthropologie The Frankie Faux-Leather Clutch Bag
Anthropologie Tan Clutch Pouch
Key Details:
Height: 17cm
Width: 27cm
Depth: 13cm
Material: 100% Polyurethane
Why we love it: Using a vegan-friendly faux leather fabrication, thiis intricately woven statement pouch is a timeless accessory that could be worn day or night.
Zara Seashell Minaudiere
Zara Seashell Bag
Key Details:
Height: 20cm
Width: 14cm
Depth: 6cm
Material: 100% polymethyl methacrylate
Lining: 100% Polyester
Which clutch bag to choose - tips from fashion stylist Ellis Ranson
We asked Ellis to give us her top tips...
Let your clutch do the talking
"If you like the look of a new trend but not quite ready to dive fully in, you can dip your toes with your accessories and the perfect place to start is with your clutch bag. Whether it’s a bright red, the maximal floral buzz or full-on diamante embellishment, it’s the perfect way to test out new styles whilst still wearing your fail-safe wardrobe staples AND elevating your look."
Go big or go home
"Lucky for us, the overstuffed bag trend has arrived and this works out perfectly with all of our beauty products, our change of shoes and our phones & laptops which seem to be growing in size by the minute. Our organised chaos finally fits! Opt for a super-size size clutch for this trend to really work its magic. According to the runway, all your items must be dangling out - but let's be realistic with this trend and stick to the bag just being oversized and zipped up for safety, as we don't want to be losing our favourite heels and lip-gloss on the tube! This trend is great as it means the clutch bag to be a hero in daytime dressing, not just for your evening looks."
Have fun with novelty
"With summer quickly approaching (although the weather states otherwise!) the rise of the seashell clutch has returned with full force. This style is perfect for holiday dressing, although they might not fit much, they will transform your look. Think about matching ocean-inspired accessories to complete your outfit. The Little Mermaid effect is still making waves (excuse the pun) in the fashion world and this a trend to start looking out for in more than just our accessories."
Make the most of what you have
"Many of your favourite handbags may already be a clutch in disguise, with many bags having removable straps, and even if they don’t, it’s just all about how you hold it - let your chains hang loose for a relaxed look yet chic look."
Go retro
"The envelope clutch bag is a major throwback for me as it takes me back to my first nights out, teaming a simple clutch with every single look. YSL have always championed this classic shape, keeping it as one of their staple bag offerings and I am excited to see the return on the high street as it really is the staple that never goes out of fashion Keep it tonal and match the colour of your bag to your outfit so it doesn’t distract or take away from your look. Less is more sometimes!"