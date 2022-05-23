10 & Other Stories summer dresses we'll be wearing on repeat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there's one high street store that Duchess Kate, Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby all rely on for the best dresses and fashion on the high street, it's & Other Stories – and we do too.

Holly Willoughby's daily This Morning outfits are often peppered with a cute & Other Stories mini or square-necked midi, and Kate Middleton is a lifelong wearer of the brand, choosing its accessories to give a high/low spin to her designer outfits and finding the most perfect floral maxi dress for a morning of gardening with Prince William and the family at the Chelsea Flower Show.

She even chose a pair of classic yet on-trend & Other Stories jeans to wear to receive her Covid-19 vaccine. Known as the 'favourite' cut, they're loved by the fashion set for their high-waist and straight leg.

Holly Willoughby often wears & Other Stories on This Morning – and fans loved her blue midi dress

And we're still trying to find our own version of the & Other Stories dress that Meghan Markle wore off-duty while on the Royal Tour of Australia in 2018. The maroon polka dot dress was spot on for a casual day of island hopping. True to form, it sold out instantly and cemented & Other Stories as our number one shopping destination.

Meghan's cool polka dot dress was an instant sell-out

This season, & Other Stories' summer shop doesn't disappoint – seriously, you'll want everything. We've picked 10 dresses we'll be wearing on repeat all summer long, and you can too. Prepare to bask in the likes when you post your OOTD on Insta in one of these beauties...

