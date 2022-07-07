11 cool varsity sweatshirts we love for all year round

Sophie Bates
The best varsity sweatshirts and motif sweat jumpers for the ultimate back to school 90s style to shop now: from ASOS, H&M, Urban Outfitters, River Island and more
If you follow any curated fashion accounts on Instagram, you'll definitely have seen Princess Diana in her varsity sweatshirt and cycling shorts. The now-iconic look has been emulated many times, and as we're seeing more varsity-style pieces coming to the runway, the preppy athleisure style has never been more popular.
RELATED: 7 autumn fashion pieces for under £25 that we're seriously impressed with
MORE: 12 oversized blazers to look effortlessly cool in this season
Princess Diana wearing her Harvard varsity sweatshirt and bicycle shorts
The versatility of varsity sweatshirts makes them a staple for all year round. Throw one on during the cool evenings, team with shirts and dresses for a preppy style, or wear with activewear for a cool, comfortable look. From ASOS to Zara, H&M and more, scroll our edit of the best varsity sweatshirts to shop now.
Best varsity sweatshirts
Printed sweatshirt, £14.99, H&M
Bring some colour to your wardrobe with H&M's new varsity sweatshirt.
LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter
Colorado Springs crew neck sweatshirt, £44, Urban Outfitters
This jersey sweater features Colorado Springs embroidery with a crew neck - and it's the perfect jumper for throwing with any outfit.
Fila varsity sweatshirt, £48, ASOS
We absolutely love the color of this Fila sweatshirt. If you want it though you need to hurry, as it's selling out fast.
Harvard printed sweatshirt, £19.99, H&M
Channel Princess Diana with this Harvard sweatshirt from H&M.
READ: Aviator jackets are trending - these are the 11 best to shop right now
Palm Springs Varsity sweatshirt, £29.99, Pull & Bear
Wear this Palm Springs sweater for royal-worthy varsity style.
New York downtown sweatshirt, £20, Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing's minimalist vintage-style varsity sweatshirt has a casual oversized cut.
West Village varsity sweatshirt, £24.99, New Look
This green West Village sweater is so chic.
NYCU Varsity oversized sweater, £14.40, Boohoo
This oversized NYCU jumper is so versatile - wear it with dresses, jeans, as loungewear or to the gym.
SHOP: The best camel coats for autumn that Meghan and Kate would approve of
Charcoal athletic slogan sweatshirt, £20, Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing's oversized charcoal sweater is exactly what we want to throw on over workout clothes.
Ganni University of Love sweatshirt, £145, NET-A-PORTER
This vintage-style Ganni sweatshirt is made from organic cotton, with slightly loose fit and a cool '1969 University of Love' print.
Slogan varsity sweatshirt, £25.99, Zara
For a subtle take on the varsity trend, try this cool slogan sweater from Zara.
MORE: 27 midi dresses you'll want to wear this autumn
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.