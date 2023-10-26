8 shearling coats to shop this season - the latest It Girl outerwear to invest in

Shearling coats never go out of style, but since Totême dropped its now cult leather-trimmed shearling jacket last year, they've never been more popular with the street style set.

Like a warm hug in a coat, not to mention a classic piece to elevate all of your outfits, it's no wonder we all want to reach for a shearling jacket as soon as the temperature drops.

Real shearling is notoriously expensive, but there are lots of faux styles available on the high street that look just as good and are just as cosy - and of course, more ethical.

How to style a shearling coat

(L-R @francescasaffari, @theindiaedit, @_jessicaskye, @hannamw)

Thanks to its viral popularity, we've had plenty of styling inspiration for Totême's shearling jacket all over our Instagram feeds. We love it worn with leather trousers, a Breton top or knitted sweater and cross-body bag like Francesca Saffari and Jessica Skye. Or style it as a tonal outfit like India - there's something so chic about an all-cream outfit in autumn.

A longline piece would also look amazing paired with a midi dress and leather boots if you wanted to dress it up. It's such a luxe but easy-to-wear jacket, it can be styled with the most simple outfits, like jeans and a tee, to let the coat do the talking - and it will definitely make an impression.

If you're looking for something more affordable than Totême's designer piece, we've found similar styles available on the high street to see you through the autumn/winter season.

How we chose the best faux shearling coats

Designer-style: All of the coats featured in this edit are similar to the cult Totême shearling jacket, so you can get the look for less.

Every jacket is made from faux shearling, also called sherpa or borg.

Every jacket is made from faux shearling, also called sherpa or borg. Price: We've included faux shearling coats for a range of budgets, from £480 investment pieces at AllSaints to Marks & Spencer's affordable £35 jacket.

The best faux shearling coats for women