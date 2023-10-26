8 shearling coats to shop this season - the latest It Girl outerwear to invest in

A longline piece would also look amazing paired with a midi dress and leather boots if you wanted to dress it up. It's such a luxe but easy-to-wear jacket, it can be styled with the most simple outfits, like jeans and a tee, to let the coat do the talking - and it will definitely make an impression.
If you're looking for something more affordable than Totême's designer piece, we've found similar styles available on the high street to see you through the autumn/winter season.
How we chose the best faux shearling coats
Designer-style: All of the coats featured in this edit are similar to the cult Totême shearling jacket, so you can get the look for less.
Material: Every jacket is made from faux shearling, also called sherpa or borg.
Price: We've included faux shearling coats for a range of budgets, from £480 investment pieces at AllSaints to Marks & Spencer's affordable £35 jacket.
The best faux shearling coats for women
Mango Appliqués Faux-Fur Coat
"When you get constant compliments on a coat, you know it's a good one, and I did on this Mango jacket. I bought it last year and wore it all winter - it's both warm and yet you don't overheat in it. I find Mango sizing tends to run on the smaller side, so I'd suggest sizing up if you want an oversized fit, especially for it to fit over chunky knitwear and sweatshirts." - Carla Challis, HELLO!'s Shopping Partnerships Editor
With its boxy silhouette, collarless cut and black leather detail, Mango's Appliqués Faux Fur Coat is arguably as close as we can get to the Totême Shearling Jacket from a high street store. It's just dropped back in stock for the new autumn/winter season, but it's selling out fast.
Albaray Borg Collarless Coat
Another lookalike in a slightly longer cut is the Borg Collarless Coat from Holly Willoughby-favourite Albaray. Falling mid-thigh, it boasts the black toggle fastening and features the textured exterior with a cosy quilted interior. It's ideal for those who find a longline coat more flattering.
Arket Faux Fur Jacket
We're obsessed with Arket's new season outerwear collection and this gorgeous faux shearling jacket features contrasting leather trims just like the Totême coat. The single breasted design has a stand collar and rounded sleeves.
Zara Faux Shearling Jacket
Run, don't walk - Zara has dropped a faux shearling jacket to rival Totême's and it's less than £50. It has a cool boxy cut and lobster clasp fastenings at the front in the same classic cream and black colourway.
Mint Velvet Borg Buckle Jacket
Mint Velvet's cosy borg jacket is perfect for those looking for extra warmth. It comes in a chic grey colour with black toggles like Totême's. We love it styled with leather trousers.
AllSaints Duthie Reversible Shearling Jacket
If you want to invest in a forever piece without splurging on the Totême original, AllSaints has this very similar cream shearling jacket with black contrasting detail.
It has the same boxy, collarless cut but features subtle quilting. The inside is made from black nappa leather and the reversible style can also be worn with this on the outside.
M&S Borg Lightweight Funnel Neck Jacket
This one comes minus the black details, but Marks & Spencer's Borg Lightweight Jacket proved to be a sell-out success last year, and it's now back in stock.
It comes in the same boxy cut and cream colourway, but has a more lightweight and simple design that's great for layering. It has a zip fastening and can be worn under thicker coats on those really cold days.