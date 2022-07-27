12 best denim dresses for summer 2022: From M&S to ASOS, Zara & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A timeless trend, the denim dress never seems to go out of style. A favourite among A-listers including Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid and Reese Witherspoon, this everyday staple is particularly popular in the summer months, and we're taking note.

From ASOS to Marks & Spencer, Zara and more, we've searched the high street for the dreamiest denim pieces – and they're seriously chic.

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra and Bella Hadid are all fans of the denim dress trend

Whether you're into smock silhouettes, midi-length dresses or tailored shirt styles, there's something for everyone. Get in on the trend with a little help from HELLO!

Denim mini dresses

With the warmer weather here to stay, you might want to invest in a denim mini dress this summer.

Belted Denim Mini Dress, £75, & Other Stories

Black Denim Belted Mini Shirt Dress, £20.39, New Look

Denim Halterneck Mini Dress, £29.99, Zara

Denim shirt dresses

Infinitely versatile, these denim shirt dresses will take you from desk to date night with ease.

Denim Midi Shirt Dress, £30, Marks & Spencer

Denim Shirt Dress, £85, French Connection

Denim Shirt Dress, £47.20, Oasis

Denim midi dresses

If you're searching for a midi-length dress, then look no further. These denim styles are extremely flattering and can be teamed with everything from trainers to heels or ankle boots.

Denim Midi Dress, £59, Nobody's Child

Denim Tiered Midi Dress, £56, Monsoon

Denim Patchwork Midi Dress, £50, River Island

Denim smock dresses

An easy-breezy smock dress is always a good idea!

Denim Smock Dress, £28.99, New Look

White Denim Smock Dress, £34, ASOS

Blue Denim Smock Midi Dress, £45, River Island

