﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

12 best denim dresses for summer 2022: From M&S to ASOS, Zara & MORE

The denim dress is a major trend right now

A timeless trend, the denim dress never seems to go out of style. A favourite among A-listers including Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid and Reese Witherspoon, this everyday staple is particularly popular in the summer months, and we're taking note. 

RELATED: Best black summer dresses for 2022: from ASOS to M&S and Mango

From ASOS to Marks & Spencer, Zara and more, we've searched the high street for the dreamiest denim pieces – and they're seriously chic.

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra and Bella Hadid are all fans of the denim dress trend

Whether you're into smock silhouettes, midi-length dresses or tailored shirt styles, there's something for everyone. Get in on the trend with a little help from HELLO!

MORE: 11 best high street jeans for women 2022: From M&S’ stretchy jeans to Topshop’s best-selling Jamie

SHOP: Best white jeans for summer 2022: From Levi's, Marks & Spencer, ASOS & more

Denim mini dresses 

With the warmer weather here to stay, you might want to invest in a denim mini dress this summer. 

Belted Denim Mini Dress, £75, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW 

Black Denim Belted Mini Shirt Dress, £20.39, New Look

SHOP NOW

Denim Halterneck Mini Dress, £29.99, Zara

SHOP NOW 

Denim shirt dresses

Infinitely versatile, these denim shirt dresses will take you from desk to date night with ease. 

Denim Midi Shirt Dress, £30, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW 

Denim Shirt Dress, £85, French Connection

SHOP NOW 

Denim Shirt Dress, £47.20, Oasis

SHOP NOW

Denim midi dresses

If you're searching for a midi-length dress, then look no further. These denim styles are extremely flattering and can be teamed with everything from trainers to heels or ankle boots. 

Denim Midi Dress, £59, Nobody's Child

SHOP NOW

Denim Tiered Midi Dress, £56, Monsoon

SHOP NOW 

Denim Patchwork Midi Dress, £50, River Island

SHOP NOW 

Denim smock dresses

An easy-breezy smock dress is always a good idea! 

Denim Smock Dress, £28.99, New Look

SHOP NOW 

White Denim Smock Dress, £34, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Blue Denim Smock Midi Dress, £45, River Island

SHOP NOW 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about summer fashion

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back