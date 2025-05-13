My friends call me the Queen of Co-Ords - these are my fave summer co-ord sets to shop 

I am writing this while wearing a summer co-ord, I went out on Saturday night and I wore a dressy co-ord, on my last visit to the office I wore a smart co-ord. What I'm trying to tell you is that I'm a professional co-ord wearer and even my friends call me the 'Queen of Co-Ords'.

So it comes as no surprise that I'm here writing this article with a guide to rocking the easy co-ords over the summer months. This is the perfect time to rock a two-piece - when the sun is shining and they just work perfectly, and the ones I plan to feature will be cool and comfortable as well.

© Leanne Bayley Here I am in some of my favourite co-ords! From Zara to Couture Club and River Island

How to style a co-ord

Matching sets often look excellent with trainers and sandals alike, which is why I enjoy the trend so much. If I'm looking to rock a smart outfit, I usually go for a suit with heels. For the beach I'll rock a pair of flip flops and wear a matching set as a beach cover up.

How I chose the best co-ords

Variety: I've selected co-ords in a range of styles, from linen options to smarter styles, so there should be something to suit everyone.

I've selected co-ords in a range of styles, from linen options to smarter styles, so there should be something to suit everyone. Price: Fashion doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen matching pieces with a variety of price points.

Fashion doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen matching pieces with a variety of price points. Trusted brands: All the brands I've chosen are known and loved by the HELLO! Shopping Team. While I haven't tried on all of the products, the brands are some of our favourites, so the quality should be high.

1/ 11 Mint Velvet Butter Yellow Linen Co-Ord © Mint Velvet SHOP ON MINT VELVET UK SHOP ON MINT VELVET US This Mint Velvet co-ord is a hit for summer and can be worn everywhere; from the office to a BBQ, on vacation or even for a shopping trip. Style with a white vest and a pair of sandals or trainers.

2/ 11 Boden Towelling Co-Ord © Boden SHOP ON BODEN UK SHOP ON BODEN US Boden's soft towelling vest and shorts co-ord will make the perfect beach coverup this summer. Don't forget to pack it!

3/ 11 River Island Gingham Co-Ord © River Island SHOP RIVER ISLAND UK SHOP RIVER ISLAND US River Island has so many lovely holiday pieces right now, and this black and white gingham co-ord is ticking all the boxes. Made with 100% cotton for a comfortable feel that's lightweight and would look great with a pair of chunky black sandals.



5/ 11 H&M Collared Knit Co-Ord © H&M SHOP ON H&M UK SHOP ON H&M US A co-ord can come in different styles and I'm loving the collared knitted version we're seeing all over the high street right now. H&M's black and white striped option will look great for the pub or a for a trip to the beach.



6/ 11 Mango Linen-Blend Co-Ord © Mango SHOP ON MANGO UK SHOP ON MANGO US Mango's linen-blend waistcoat and trousers combo has a delicated pinstripe running though and will look gorgoeus for brunch with the girls. Pair the set with mid-heel sandals, a raffia bag, and statement earrings for a chic summer ensemble.



7/ 11 ASOS x Arrange Bright Orange Co-Ord © ASOS SHOP ON ASOS UK SHOP ON ASOS US The new ARRANGE collection at ASOS has this stunning orange co-ord and it's perfect for the office and then drinks after. The woman is styled with flat shoes, but it could equally be worn with heels or trainers.

8/ 11 Odd Muse London The Ultimate Muse Set © Odd Muse SHOP ON ODD MUSE LONDON SHOP ON ODD MUSE LONDON US Odd Muse London is a stylish brand and loved by fashionistas, so of course the co-ord options are chic and classic. Calling any brides-to-be, this set would look great for the morning after the wedding.



9/ 11 New Look Lace Co-Ord © New Look SHOP ON NEW LOOK Pool party ready!,New Look's long sleeve shirt and matching lace shorts will be ideal for slipping on over your swimwear after you've basked in the sun.

10/ 11 Never Fully Dressed Blue & White Co-Ord © Never Fully Dressed SHOP ON NEVER FULLY DRESSED SHOP ON NEVER FULLY DRESSED US Inject some glamour into your summer outfits with Nobody's Child two-piece. It's from the NFD X Caetana 2025 range. The signature prints are designed in-house featuring bright tones, grounded against natural fabrics.