Ruffle dresses are trending - 9 for the occasion in your diary

Ruffles have made a comeback for 2024, and we're seeing so many stunning ruffled occasion dresses on the high street right now. Floaty and feminine while maintaining a figure-skimming structure, the on-trend silhouette is an elegant choice for special occasions, weddings and race days.

We've seen the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sienna Miller rocking the frilled trend in recent months, and while the warm weather is here to stay for a while, the soft ruffle design is one to have on your radar for day-to-night dressing.

Whether you're choosing a dress with a ruffle skirt or one with adornments that extend across the figure, the statement style is flattering on all body types, particularly when paired with strappy heels to elongate the figure.

From breezy tiered dresses to floral minis, I've picked out the stylish ruffle dresses worth buying now and keeping forever.

Celebrities wearing ruffle dresses

© Gotham Daisy Edgar-Jones looked chic in a lilac ruffle dress in July

© Lionel Hahn Sienna Miller wore a stunning ruffle gown to the Cannes Film Festival 2024

How I chose the best ruffle dresses

Trending: Dresses with ruffles are everywhere right now, and while all of the pieces in the edit follow the trend, they are timeless enough to wear on repeat, with pink, red and white ruffle styles to choose from.

Price: Gorgeous occasion pieces don't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen dresses in a range of price points, starting from as little as £30.

Gorgeous occasion pieces don't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen dresses in a range of price points, starting from as little as £30. Inclusivity: I've picked out dresses with a wide range of sizes available, with some plus-size and petite options thrown in, too.

Mango Chiffon Ruffle Dress © Mango I'm obsessed with the gorgeous indigo shade of Mango's ruffle dress. The slinky style is adorned with a delicate ruffle trim, with a V-neck, and a low scoop back. Finished with a thigh-high slit, I'd recommend teaming the showstopping midi with gold strappy heels and delicate jewellery to complete the look.

H&M Flounced Chiffon Ruffle Dress © H&M £54.99 AT H&M $74.99 AT H&M H&M's chiffon ruffle dress looks far more expensive than it is with its flounced-trim neckline that extends across the shoulders and front. Perfect for summer occasions, the elegant maxi could be styled with low to mid-heels or delicate white sandals and a matching white clutch.

WKNDGIRL Red Ruffle Maxi Dress © New Look Red dresses are still trending, and New Look's gorgeous ruffle version is one to buy now and reach for special occasions throughout the year. Featuring a figure-skimming cut, thin straps, and a maxi length, I could see this being worn for evening events and holiday evenings with a pair of statement earrings.

M&S Polka Dot Ruffle Column Dress © M&S If you're looking for a ruffle dress that can transition from day to night, M&S's polka dot midi is the one. It has a flattering column silhouette, with floaty ruffles that frame the shoulders and the skirt for a waterfall effect. The printed style would look just as stylish paired with trainers as it would with espadrille sandals for garden parties and race days.



Reformation Magnus Ruffle Dress © Reformation £298/$ 298 at Reformation Reformation is filled with stunning pieces worth investing in, and this Magnus dress is my favourite. Cut to a midi length, the figure-skimming number has the prettiest sky blue print, finished with a high neck and elegant ruffles across the skirt.

ASOS Luxe Curve Floral Ruffle Dress © ASOS ASOS has a great selection of plus-size pieces right now. This Luxe Curve maxi dress is just stunning with its pink floral print with 3D flower ruffles, finished with a crossover tie-back for that extra wow factor. Pair with white or gold heels and chunky jewellery for weddings, race days, and other special occasions.



Boohoo Ruffle Tiered Dress © Boohoo Boohoo is taking the classic LBD to another level with this ruffled maxi dress. The slinky number has chiffon lining with a tiered silhouette and ruffles across the front. A pair of bright green heels and a matching bag would elevate the look further, or keep it simple with thin-strap black sandals.

NA-KD Ruffle Detail Maxi Dress © NA-KD £44.97 / $56.99 AT NA-KD NA-KD's yellow ruffle dress screams wedding season. It has a triangle halter neckline with adjustable shoulder straps and a chiffon layer finished with feminine ruffles. The yellow and white print would pair perfectly with bright yellow heels and delicate gold jewellery.