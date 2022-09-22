The best designer clothes deals to shop this Black Friday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With so many incredible designer and premium high-street clothing brands offering big discounts on Black Friday, there really is no better time to invest in your wardrobe. Want to get in early? Whether you're on the hunt for capsule classics or statement pieces, scroll on for all of the websites to bookmark right now.

From Net-a-Porter to Selfridges to Matches Fashion, there will be huge savings on offer.

Best designer Black Friday clothes deals

Net-a-Porter Black Friday Sale 2022

Last year, Net-A-Porter offered 30% off selected pieces from both current and past-season collections with the code BLACKFRIDAY, while the US sale had discounts applied automatically at checkout. Brands included GANNI, Isabel Marant, Proenza Schouler, Sleeper and Frame.

Sale buys we're hoping to see this year:

Isabel Marant Albini ruched floral-print silk-blend crepe midi dress, £970

Frame Le Noveau high-rise straight-leg jeans, £225

Totême Striped merino wool turtleneck sweater, £410

GANNI Paneled leather Chelsea boots, £355, Net-A-Porter

Farfetch Black Friday Sale 2022

Last year's Farfetch sale had up to 50% off across womenswear with an extra 20% off selected sale items on Cyber Monday - no code needed. Deals included a Balmain houndstooth blazer, a checked Chloé coat and a dress by Kate Middleton favourite Alessandra Rich.

Sale buys we're hoping to see this year:

Balmain double-breasted tweed mini dress, £1,828

Chloé cropped denim jacket, £940

Jacquemus Le Bahia long-sleeve shirt, £440

Alessandra Rich puff-shoulders velvet gown, £1,770, Farfetch

Selfridges Black Friday Sale 2022

Selfridges doesn't technically do Black Friday, but their 'Christmas Come Early' sale falls on that weekend every year. In 2021, the luxury retailer offered 20% off selected products using the code SELFCCE. With Max Mara coats, Self Portrait dresses and Desmond & Dempsey pyjamas on offer, this is one you won't want to miss.

Sale buys we're hoping to see:

Self Portrait Praire floral-lace woven midi dress, £350

Desmond & Dempsey Deia cotton-voile pyjama set, £170

Skims Fits Everybody square-neck stretch-jersey body, £69

Max Mara Manuela camel hair wrap coat, £1,860, Selfridges

Matches Black Friday Sale 2022

Last year, the Matches Fashion sale had 25% off selected products using the code 25MF in the UK or up to 50% off selected products in the US. You could get your hands on discounted GANNI pieces, JW Anderson jeans and a dreamy Marni sweater.

Sale buys we're hoping to see this year:

GANNI Smiley-logo jacquard wool-blend sweater vest, £165

JW Anderson Chain-link denim mini skirt, £415

Molly Goddard Curtis shirred tulle dress, £980

Marni Check-jacquard wool-blend sweater, £980, Matches Fashion

Black Friday designer bag deals we're hoping to see

Coach Tabby Pillow Mini leather cross-body bag, £395, Selfridges

Prada Re-Edition 2000 sequined bag, £1,680, Farfetch

Balenciaga Hourglass S BB-print coated canvas bag, £1,590, Matches Fashion

Chloé Woody medium canvas and leather tote bag, £790, Net-a-Porter

Premium high street Black Friday clothes deals we're hoping to see

Women's trench coat, £150, Abercrombie & Fitch

High waisted looker ankle fray jeans, £286, MOTHER

Juliette dress, £248, Reformation

Balfern leather jacket, £319, AllSaints

Men's designer Black Friday clothes deals we're hoping to see

Alexander McQueen Tread Slick ankle boots, £690, Farfetch

Barbour Ashby corduroy-trimmed waxed cotton jacket, £210, Selfridges

Mr P. Knitted Cotton-Jacquard Polo Shirt, £225, Mr Porter

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-poplin shirt, £179, Selfridges

