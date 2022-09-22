The best designer clothes deals to shop this Black Friday

Hollie Brotherton
The Black Friday designer clothes deals for women, men and kids we're hoping to see in 2022. From Net-a-Porter, Selfridges, Farfetch, Matches Fashion & more.
With so many incredible designer and premium high-street clothing brands offering big discounts on Black Friday, there really is no better time to invest in your wardrobe. Want to get in early? Whether you're on the hunt for capsule classics or statement pieces, scroll on for all of the websites to bookmark right now.
From Net-a-Porter to Selfridges to Matches Fashion, there will be huge savings on offer.
Best designer Black Friday clothes deals
Net-a-Porter Black Friday Sale 2022
Last year, Net-A-Porter offered 30% off selected pieces from both current and past-season collections with the code BLACKFRIDAY, while the US sale had discounts applied automatically at checkout. Brands included GANNI, Isabel Marant, Proenza Schouler, Sleeper and Frame.
Sale buys we're hoping to see this year:
Isabel Marant Albini ruched floral-print silk-blend crepe midi dress, £970
Frame Le Noveau high-rise straight-leg jeans, £225
Totême Striped merino wool turtleneck sweater, £410
GANNI Paneled leather Chelsea boots, £355, Net-A-Porter
Farfetch Black Friday Sale 2022
Last year's Farfetch sale had up to 50% off across womenswear with an extra 20% off selected sale items on Cyber Monday - no code needed. Deals included a Balmain houndstooth blazer, a checked Chloé coat and a dress by Kate Middleton favourite Alessandra Rich.
Sale buys we're hoping to see this year:
Balmain double-breasted tweed mini dress, £1,828
Chloé cropped denim jacket, £940
Jacquemus Le Bahia long-sleeve shirt, £440
Alessandra Rich puff-shoulders velvet gown, £1,770, Farfetch
Selfridges Black Friday Sale 2022
Selfridges doesn't technically do Black Friday, but their 'Christmas Come Early' sale falls on that weekend every year. In 2021, the luxury retailer offered 20% off selected products using the code SELFCCE. With Max Mara coats, Self Portrait dresses and Desmond & Dempsey pyjamas on offer, this is one you won't want to miss.
Sale buys we're hoping to see:
Self Portrait Praire floral-lace woven midi dress, £350
Desmond & Dempsey Deia cotton-voile pyjama set, £170
Skims Fits Everybody square-neck stretch-jersey body, £69
Max Mara Manuela camel hair wrap coat, £1,860, Selfridges
Matches Black Friday Sale 2022
Last year, the Matches Fashion sale had 25% off selected products using the code 25MF in the UK or up to 50% off selected products in the US. You could get your hands on discounted GANNI pieces, JW Anderson jeans and a dreamy Marni sweater.
Sale buys we're hoping to see this year:
GANNI Smiley-logo jacquard wool-blend sweater vest, £165
JW Anderson Chain-link denim mini skirt, £415
Molly Goddard Curtis shirred tulle dress, £980
Marni Check-jacquard wool-blend sweater, £980, Matches Fashion
Black Friday designer bag deals we're hoping to see
Coach Tabby Pillow Mini leather cross-body bag, £395, Selfridges
Prada Re-Edition 2000 sequined bag, £1,680, Farfetch
Balenciaga Hourglass S BB-print coated canvas bag, £1,590, Matches Fashion
Chloé Woody medium canvas and leather tote bag, £790, Net-a-Porter
Premium high street Black Friday clothes deals we're hoping to see
Women's trench coat, £150, Abercrombie & Fitch
High waisted looker ankle fray jeans, £286, MOTHER
Juliette dress, £248, Reformation
Balfern leather jacket, £319, AllSaints
Men's designer Black Friday clothes deals we're hoping to see
Alexander McQueen Tread Slick ankle boots, £690, Farfetch
Barbour Ashby corduroy-trimmed waxed cotton jacket, £210, Selfridges
Mr P. Knitted Cotton-Jacquard Polo Shirt, £225, Mr Porter
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-poplin shirt, £179, Selfridges
