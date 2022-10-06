Hit the slopes in style! 12 best stylish places to buy ski wear for women

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Skiing is a popular winter sport, and between Christmas to as far as April is the best time to hit the slopes. Whether you're a beginner on the snow and want to work on your snowplough, a more seasoned skier hitting the black runs, or just there for the fondue feasts and Après Ski, having insulating, durable yet comfortable ski wear is a must.

While some may need to upgrade their ski wardrobe with the full kit including ski jacket and salopettes, or maybe want to experiment with a 70s style one-piece ski suit, we have you covered and have found the best places to shop for ski wear this season.

The best stylish skiwear brands for 2022

Net-a-Porter

Our top pick: Bogner Lory-D belted quilted ripstop down ski salopettes, £700, Net-a-Porter

Net-A-Porter is the go-to shopping destination for everything designer, and for those who want to look the bees knees at Apres Ski, they have you covered as it has its very own Skiwear Shop section to shop online.

Popular brands, including Perfect Moment, We Norwegians, Bognor, Goldbergh, and many more are available to shop, so you are spoilt for choice when stocking up on skiwear this year.

Alpine Trek

Our top pick: Patagonia Triolet Waterproof Jacket, £343.95, Alpine Trek

Alpine Trek is the one-stop shop for every outdoor wear, including ski essentials. Whether you are looking for snowsuits, helmets, gloves, or warming under layers to wear in the Alps, they have it all.

Columbia

Columbia is a popular sportswear brand you can rely on to kit you out for all sports; from winter sports to summer activities, skiing and snowboarding to hiking. When hitting the slopes, or tucking into the fondue and drinks at Après Ski, a thermal jacket is a must, plus you can also wear it on its own when the winter chill really hits.

Our top pick: Women's Abbott Peak Insulated Ski Jacket, £147, Columbia

Mountain Warehouse

Our top pick: Avalanche High-Waisted Slim Fit Ski Pants, £69.99, Mountain Warehouse

Heading outdoors on a ski trip, winter walk, or other outdoor activity, Mountain Warehouse has all the essentials you could desire, for men, women and children, so you can provide the whole family with the must-have gear.

While some prefer salopettes in the style of dungarees to stay up when you’re skiing or snowboarding, others prefer pants, and our favourite are these with their high waisted slim fit design.

Marks & Spencer

Our top pick: Heatgen Plus™ Fleece Thermal Turtle Neck Top, £16, M&S

M&S may not be the first retailer you think of when getting all your equipment for your next ski session, however, under layers and thermals are an essential for any winter sport, which M&S do exceedingly well.

M&S’ Heatgen garments are top quality garments that deliver on keeping you warm, and also looking stylish, so nobody even knows you’re wearing thermals. For those who want extra warmth, Heatgen+ is another M&S technology that guarantees extra warmth - and we can vouch for it keeping you warm in a New York snowstorm.

The North Face

Our top pick: Women's Cirque Down Jacket, £390, The North Face

The North Face takes pride in creating insulating, practical and durable outerwear, for all sports, activities and needs, which is why it is our go-to for almost everything.

While the Nuptse puffer jacket is all the craze and is ideal to protect against the elements, The North Face also has a designated ski and snowboard section worth shopping.

Decathlon

Our top pick: Women's Warm Waterproof Snow Hiking Boots, £34.99, Decathlon

From under layers, leggings, trousers, ski jackets, and everything in between.

One essential skiers will find particularly useful on their next ski trip is a pair of snow boots, so you can get from A to B, or any location, before putting your ski boots and skis on.

Free People

Our top pick: All Prepped Colorblock Bibb, £398, Free People

Who knew Free People did skiwear? They do, and it’s so stylish but also comfortable and practical.

Sweaty Betty

Our top pick: Matterhorn Ski Parka, £295, Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty is best known for stylish gym gear, signature Super Sculpt leggings, yoga accessories, and much more. However, they do also stock the must-haves for skiers too. A ski jacket is a basic essential when hitting the slopes, but also one you can wear when you are back home and the cold weather truly hits.

Cotswold Outdoors

Our top pick: Columbia Women's Bindo II Insulated Jacket, £172.50, Cotswold Outdoors

Cotswold Outdoors caters for every customer’s needs, and they have a vast selection of ski and snowboarding buys to suit all ages.

Plus, the mindful shopper out there will be pleased to know they also have sustainable skiwear too.

Superdry

Our top pick: Snow Luxe Puffer Jacket, £249.99, Superdry

Superdry is another fan favourite for those shopping for long-lasting jackets, sportswear, basics, as well as jeans, and other fashionable garments.

INUIKII

Our top pick: Leather shearling-trimmed snow boots, £391, MyTheresa

Looking for stylish yet practical snow boots? You need to check out INUIKII. Designer Cinzia Maag launched the brand in 2012, and the name derives from the Eskimo-Aleut language, meaning 'beauty' and 'cold.'

We can't get enough of these bold boots. They're lined with sumptuous shearling, so your feet will stay toasty, too.

