﻿

11 best teddy coats that'll keep you cosy all winter long

It doesn't get cosier than a teddy coat

One of the most timeless winter trends, it doesn't get cosier than a teddy coat. Striking the perfect blend of stylish and snuggly, the classic teddy coat has been around since the 1920s – and it's still going strong a century later. 

Quite literally resembling the fluffy and fuzzy texture of a teddy bear, these types of coats are usually oversized, creating a dramatically chic yet relaxed look that commands attention. A versatile layer that can be worn over casual, office and even partywear, you'll be glad you invested in one this autumn. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber are both fans of the teddy coat trend

From ASOS to Marks & Spencer, New Look and Karen Millen, we've rounded up our edit of the most on-trend teddy coats, so you can wrap up warm – and make a style statement – this season. 

The teddy coat loved by celebrities:

Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat, £1,970, MyTheresa

Max Mara has always been a fashion favourite among celebs, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and Celine Dion are just some of the A-listers that own the Teddy Bear Icon Coat. 

Best teddy coats

Fatface Teddy Collared Longline Coat, £99, Marks & Spencer

Designed with a smart notch collar, this beige teddy coat features two side pockets with plenty of room for all your essentials. 

Grey Oversized Teddy Coat, £66, ASOS

We've fallen in love with ASOS's gorgeous grey teddy coat. 

Green Longline Teddy Coat, £68, John Lewis

One of John Lewis' most in-demand styles, this longline teddy coat comes in khaki green, pink, tan and black. 

Pink Teddy Coat, £49.99, New Look

New Look's pretty pink teddy coat is getting all the views right now, so you better hurry if you want to shop it. 

Rust Teddy Long Coat, £45, Oasis

Does it get more autumnal than a dreamy rust-coloured coat? We'd recommend teaming it with indigo jeans and brown knee-high boots. 

Cream Teddy Long Coat, £54.99, New Look

New Look's cream teddy coat will go with just about everything in your wardrobe.

Toffee Belted Long Line Teddy Coat, £77, Warehouse

Reduced in the sale, if you love a teddy coat but prefer a more fitted silhouette then Warehouse's belted style is the one for you.

Cream Teddy Longline PU Belted Coat, £183.20, Karen Millen

Effortlessly elegant, Karen Millen's teddy coat will instantly elevate any outfit, no matter how casual.  

Teddy Textured Coat, £69, Marks & Spencer

Say goodbye to the cold! Marks & Spencer's chocolate-coloured teddy coat couldn't be snugglier. 

Cream Teddy Coat, £119.99, Mango

Mango's teddy coat will look so cool layered over your favourite winter jumpers and jeans. 

