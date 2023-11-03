Michelle Keegan looks unreal in bouclé coat and knee-high boots - shop the look

Michelle Keegan rarely puts a fashion foot wrong, but her latest winter whites ensemble is one of her best looks yet.

The Brassic star shared photos of herself on Instagram wearing a cream bouclé coat with a mini dress and matching suede knee-high boots - and we’re obsessed.

The cosy longline coat is from Michelle’s latest collection with Very. It has a smart silhouette, falling to calf length and features contrasting textured sleeves, wide notch lapels and two front pockets.

The trending piece is available to shop for £75 in sizes 6-18, but it’s selling out fast, so you’ll have to hurry.

Michelle, 36, wore the coat over a knitted mini dress and completed the look with a pair of suede knee-high boots from Mango. She wore her hair in loose waves and her makeup was fresh-faced with a nude lip.

The boots have been getting a lot of attention on Instagram, but are sadly last season and now sold out. However, if you love them as much as we do, we’ve found a very similar pair available to shop in every size at M&S.

The suede Sosandar boots feature a block heel and a zip fastening on the inside to ensure they're easy to slip off and on.

Michelle captioned her Instagram post: "Oh, she went out mid week!! Cream coat - from my @very collection" and fans were loving her look. "Oh, she did it again", wrote one. While another added: "Gorgeous".

Also in her autumn/winter collection is a soft cable knit sweater in cream, with a high neck, wrap-style front and an asymmetric hem. The actress shared photos wearing the staple piece back in September and it’s still available to shop in several sizes.

Michelle poses in pieces from her latest fashion collection

Styling it with a pair of faux leather khaki cargo trousers, gold jewellery and her hair worn up in an effortless messy bun, she wrote: "Here’s a few fave pieces from my September collection that’s launched today."