Michelle Keegan looks unreal in bouclé coat and knee-high boots - shop the look

Michelle Keegan rarely puts a fashion foot wrong, but her latest winter whites ensemble is one of her best looks yet.
The Brassic star shared photos of herself on Instagram wearing a cream bouclé coat with a mini dress and matching suede knee-high boots - and we’re obsessed.
The cosy longline coat is from Michelle’s latest collection with Very. It has a smart silhouette, falling to calf length and features contrasting textured sleeves, wide notch lapels and two front pockets.
The trending piece is available to shop for £75 in sizes 6-18, but it’s selling out fast, so you’ll have to hurry.
Michelle, 36, wore the coat over a knitted mini dress and completed the look with a pair of suede knee-high boots from Mango. She wore her hair in loose waves and her makeup was fresh-faced with a nude lip.
The boots have been getting a lot of attention on Instagram, but are sadly last season and now sold out. However, if you love them as much as we do, we’ve found a very similar pair available to shop in every size at M&S.
The suede Sosandar boots feature a block heel and a zip fastening on the inside to ensure they're easy to slip off and on.
Michelle captioned her Instagram post: "Oh, she went out mid week!! Cream coat - from my @very collection" and fans were loving her look. "Oh, she did it again", wrote one. While another added: "Gorgeous".
Also in her autumn/winter collection is a soft cable knit sweater in cream, with a high neck, wrap-style front and an asymmetric hem. The actress shared photos wearing the staple piece back in September and it’s still available to shop in several sizes.
Styling it with a pair of faux leather khaki cargo trousers, gold jewellery and her hair worn up in an effortless messy bun, she wrote: "Here’s a few fave pieces from my September collection that’s launched today."