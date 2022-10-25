7 best fedora hats for women this winter: Take notes from JLo & Gemma Owen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The ultimate accessory for winter walks, fashion insiders have long embraced the classic fedora hat.

Infinitely versatile and always on-trend, they're a great way to elevate your autumnal aesthetic – just ask the A-listers. Jennifer Lopez, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gemma Owen and Vanessa Hudgens are all fans, and over the years they've provided plenty of style inspo in their Fall fedoras.

Jennifer Lopez, Gemma Owen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are all fans of the fedora hat

Get the celebrity-loved look with a little help from ASOS, New Look, Accessorize, River Island and more this season.

How to style a fedora hat

Fedoras typically come in neutral shades and autumnal tones that'll go with just about everything. One of our favourite tips is to team your fedora hat with a trench coat, skinny jeans, a printed blouse and knee-high boots come autumn.

A fedora hat can be styled in a variety of ways

Giving a boho feel, the fedora also looks incredibly chic paired with a fringed cardigan, off-the-shoulder jumper or a knitted dress and ankle boot combo.

Not quite cold enough to wear a coat? On those slightly sunnier days, you can always coordinate a fedora hat with a tailored blazer, whether it's layered over high-waisted jeans or an eye-catching midi dress.

The best fedora hats for women

Black Fedora, £16, ASOS

It doesn't get more timeless than a black fedora – just ask Jennifer Lopez. The singer recently styled hers with a pinstripe evening gown, and wow.

Felt Wide Brim Fedora with Chain Detail, £27, Ted Baker

Berry tones are big this autumn, and we couldn't be more obsessed with the burgundy shade of this fedora hat from Ted Baker.

Light Brown Ribbon Trim Fedora Hat, £14.99, New Look

New Look's camel-coloured fedora reminds us of Gemma Owen's elegant hat from her trip to Seville.

Pink Fedora, £30, Accessorize

Pastels aren't just for summer! Accessorize's pale pink fedora would look ultra-glam paired with a cream wrap coat and white ankle boots.

Reiss Fedora, £68, Selfridges

Reiss' wool fedora hat comes in a range of different colours, including camel, ivory, black and navy.

Barbour Wool Fedora Hat, £67.95, John Lewis

Barbour's chocolate fedora is giving us serious Princess Kate vibes.

Buckle Detail Fedora, £15, Boohoo

Priced at an affordable £15, Boohoo's black fedora features a statement buckle detail along the side.

