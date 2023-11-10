8 teddy coats for women to keep cosy in this winter

One of the most timeless winter trends, it doesn't get cosier than a teddy coat. Striking the perfect blend of stylish and snuggly, a teddy coat is a must-have in any wardrobe – and it will be a saviour in the cold weather.
Whether you're looking for a comfortable staple piece to throw on with jeans or a chic style that can be worn with dresses for party season, you'll be glad you invested in a teddy coat this season.
Variety: Whether you're looking for a longline teddy coat or a teddy jacket, I've chosen a range of styles in camel, black and cream colours.
Price: I've selected a variety of price points ranging from affordable to expensive, so there's something for every budget.
Trusted brands: While I haven't tried on all of the teddy coats in the list, all of the brands included are known and loved by myself and the HELLO! team, so they should be of the highest quality.
Availability: Fashion moves fast, but all of the teddy coats selected in this edit are in stock, in almost every size.
Shop the best teddy coats for women
H&M Pile Teddy Coat
H&M's new-in teddy coat features a calf-length design with notch lapels, discreet side pockets and buttons at the front. The teddy design looks so cosy for winter, and we love that the slouchy silhouette will work with just about any outfit. It's available in sizes XS-XXL, and it comes in white, too.
New Look Ginni London Camel Teddy Coat
For a cosy coat that you'll want to live in all winter, New Look's camel teddy coat is the one. It has a revere collared neckline, a double pocket front and a super soft teddy finish. The gorgeous camel shade will look great teamed with leather trousers and boots during the evening and blue jeans and trainers for an effortless daywear ensemble.
M&S Per Una Teddy Longline Coat
Marks & Spencer is filled with lovely fashion pieces for winter, and the Per Una teddy coat is ticking all the boxes. Available in sizes extra small to extra large, the cream teddy coat has a single-breasted design and a longline silhouette, with tonal buttons to complete the look. Wear it with a midi dress and chunky boots for a cosy look that doesn't compromise on style.
Phase Eight Libbie Longline Teddy Coat
Looking for a timeless coat that you'll reach for every winter? Phase Eight's Libbie teddy coat looks far more expensive than it is with its relaxed shape and textured design, complete with fleece-lined pockets for added warmth and contrasting tortoiseshell buttons. It's available in size S-L, but it's selling fast, so you'll need to hurry.
Max Mara Nuevo Teddy Oversized Coat
Max Mara is a brand loved by plenty of celebs, and Meghan Markle has one of the brand's camel coats in her collection. The Nuevo Teddy coat is made with luxurious cashmere and silk – so you'll know it will be super soft. The oversized lapels and double-breasted front adds to the elegant style, and the full lining allows for easy layering during the colder months.
New Look Urban Bliss Teddy Longline Coat
If you're on the hunt for a teddy coat that's perfect for wearing beneath dresses, New Look's longline coat is the one. The long hem is so flattering teamed with heeled boots, and the soft teddy fabric will keep you warm no matter the weather. The gorgeous dusty blue shade will look amazing styled with neutral tones, and it also comes in cream and charcoal grey.
Mango Reversible Fur-Effect Teddy Coat
Is there anything better than a coat that can be worn in two ways? Mango's reversible coat features a soft teddy design on on side, with a leather style with faux fur detailing on the other. We'd opt for the cosy teddy coat during the day, switching to the luxe-looking leather style for eveningwear.
Crew Borg Button Through Teddy Jacket
If you're after a shorter length, Crew's borg teddy jacket is a great option. It comes in a soft beige shade that will work with any outfit, featuring a funnel collar and large patch pockets for keeping your hands warm. The jacket is great for day-to-night wear, and we love it styled with leather trousers and boots.