14 wardrobe staples for autumn: The essentials according to a fashion stylist

There's no better time for a wardrobe refresh than when the seasons change, and with autumn on the way, we're beginning to think about those important go-to fashion staples that we can reach for whenever we're in doubt. But, to save you endless hours of scrolling, timely returns, or next day buyer's regret, we've rounded up the best fashion staples to add to your wardrobe right now. Or, better yet, you might already have them in there and this will act as the perfect reminder.

RELATED: 10 cute cosy cardigans to wear this autumn - the fluffier the better!

Cosy knits, relaxed trousers and oh-so-luxurious cashmere socks all hail as heroes as the weather starts to cool down, and a classic trench, jeans and Uggs are the effortless go-tos for the change of seasons.

The much-needed knit

You can't go wrong with a good quality jumper, and this 100% wool Arket option is proof. We've got our eye on the off-white colourway, perfect for pairing with our denim pick below, black trousers, white jeans and even your favourite joggers. With a high ribbed neck and statement cuffs this is no basic piece, with just enough flare to add real style.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

High-neck wool jumper, £69, Arket

The classic trench

A classic trench coat will never go out of style, and whether you're looking to buy your first, or have about ten already (guilty as charged), you'll be reaching for it time and time again. This Ted Baker version is a great length and colour – perfect for all seasons – and has some fabulous detailing. Right now it's on sale with over £100 off, so you'll want to act fast.

Kayleeh trench coat, was £295 now £177, Ted Baker

MORE: 10 transitional dresses to wear now with sandals - and with boots in autumn

The relaxed trousers

The go-to brand for chic minimalist fashion with a funky twist, Me + Em regularly has us swooning over its trouser options, and this pair is no different. Not quite a jogger, not quite a trouser, this in-between bottom can take you from the sofa to the supermarket to a fancy supper club in no time. Pair with the Arket off-white knit and Veja trainers (below) for an enviable look.

Herringbone relaxed track pant, £185, Me + Em

A zipped funnel neck jumper

A half-zip sweater is at the top of every fashionista's wish list, and to get our fix we're heading straight to ASOS. We can't resist this knit.

Zip collar jumper, £34, ASOS

A pair of Uggs

Uggs have been back on the map for some time now, and as we start to think about the cooler evenings, there's no better time to treat yourself to the fluffy feet clouds. Spotted on some of our favourite celebs, including Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls, the ultra mini versions are the way to go. We're opting for the very classic black version, but there are an impressive eight options to choose from in this style alone.

Classic ultra mini boot, £135, Ugg

A touch of bling

Ok, essential may be a push, but this diamond pendant is top of our wishlist right now. Simple, understated and just the right touch of glam for everyday wear, we're running out of excuses for why not to buy this necklace.

Pandora brilliance 14k Gold 0.25 carat pendant & necklace, £575, Pandora

The just-right jeans

Keeping up with jean trends can be hard – skinny is out, wide fit is in, light wash is out, and then sometimes back in – but this H&M pair has all the bases covered. Slim fit but not tapered at the ankle, we have the perfect skinny-straight hybrid, and we couldn't ask for much more than that. Made with 80% recycled polyester and 20% recycled cotton, they're also a part of the brand's much-loved conscious collection – bonus!

Slim high jeans, £24.99, H&M

The coveted crossbody

Tiny bags are everywhere, and they aren't slowing down anytime soon. While this one isn't as teeny weeny as some of the ones popping up on the scene over the past year, it's small enough to use every day yet still fits your phone, wallet, keys, AirPods and any other daily essentials – result! It pairs perfectly with the Ted Baker trench, Arket jumper and H&M jeans for a fuss-free look.

Small Stella satchel, £325, Aspinal

The chic shacket

The shacket – a combination of shirt and jacket – is another wardrobe essential made popular again over the last couple of years. Perfect for that in-between weather – it's the perfect transitional piece for wearing with a top or layering over knitwear, and it's a regular go-to for fashion lovers. This ASOS version is one of the most versatile colours we've seen, and it works perfectly with, you've guessed it, the Arket jumper!

Textured lightweight jacket, £35, ASOS

READ: 10 best satin skirts for your transitional wardrobe switch over

A colour pop!

We're all in love with neutral tones right now. Cream, beige, brown and oatmeal coloured clothing fills our Instagram feeds daily, but isn't a bit of colour nice? Especially on a drizzly grey morning. And we're yet to find a better option than this & Other Stories sweater. Made from recycled polyester, acrylic, wool and elastane, it certainly is cosy, and the pop of pink does just the trick for perking up even the dullest of days.

Pink mock neck sweater, £35, & Other Stories

The trusty trainer

There's no better footwear choice for autumn than a trust pair of trainers - and this classic pair of Veja's ar just the ticket for a fuss-free, yet cool look.

Veja campo leather trainers, £140, & Other Stories

The little luxury

We can't stress enough the feeling a good pair of socks brings as the temperatures cool. A little luxury to make the transition into autumn easier, these M&S cashmere socks are the ultimate guilt-free treat and that's what we all deserve right now! Slather on some moisturiser underneath and you're feet are sure to thank you.

Pure cashmere socks, £30, Marks & Spencer

The perfect layering piece

There are few things worse than wrapping up warm in your favourite knit and boots for a walk to the pub, only to sweat like mad once inside, so when the seasons are changing, layering is a must. And this H&M racerback vest is the perfect piece working alone with the H&M jeans and Ted Baker trench or under the Arket jumper for warmth.

Cotton vest top, £5.99, H&M

MORE: 11 best tea dresses for the brunch date in your diary

The versatile jumper dress

For a piece that would be equally suitable to wear out to dinner or to the office, look no further than this cotton-fleece dress by Baserange. It's cosy, chic and has a cool wrap-around detail on the back.

Collared rib knit dress, £29.99, H&M

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.