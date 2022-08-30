7 leopard print puffer jackets that are just purr-fect for autumn

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

For the past couple of years, the leopard print puffer jacket has been the outerwear trend over Autumn/Winter, and the fashion trend shows no sign of waning.

Now the days are starting to get cooler it's time to get your Autumn/Winter wardrobe sorted. If you’re looking for a chic warm jacket that will help you stand out from the crowd then you need to get yourself a leopard print puffer jacket. Seriously, they’re purr-fect. We’ve rounded up the best so you can keep warm while making a fashion statement on those chilly days.

Feather & Down Animal Print Puffer Jacket, £55, M&S

This Marks & Spencer number is pretty much the perfect transitional jacket to see you through to the colder months - It's cut to a regular fit and features a cosy funnel neck and elasticated cuffs. The chevron quilting offers lightweight warmth, and it's water resistant for those sudden downpours. It's available in sizes eight to 24 - while stocks last!

Native Youth oversized hooded leopard puffer, £42, ASOS

Serious 90s vibes from this boxy number by Native Youth. A real cool girl leopard print puffer if ever we saw one.

Petite leopard longline puffer jacket, was £70 now £56, BooHoo

This is the Maxi leopard puffer that petite ladies (5 fooot 3 and under) will want on their shopping list for Autumn/Winter - This one would look fab with a pair of straight leg jeans, an oversized hoodie and chunky trainers.

Allana leopard print puffer coat, £399, AllSaints

How gorgeous is this? An investment piece maxi leopard print puffer jacket that'll last you years to come, and the print is a little more subtle, if you're wanting to rock the trend in a more discrete way.

Apparis Elizabeth leopard faux fur puffer, £265.91, Saks Fifth Avenue

This go-to puffer features a removable hood, zip front and waist zip pockets and is super snuggly. What more do you need to know?

Brown leopard print puffer jacket, was £39.99 now £17, New Look

This cute jacket is perfect for chilly days and the price is unbeatable. A no-brainer if you ask us!

