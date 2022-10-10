12 platform heels to be obsessed with this party season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The platform heel is undoubtedly the shoe to be seen in this party season. What began its resurgence on the Versace and Valentino runways has now been seen on every stylish celebrity from Nicola Peltz-Beckham to Dua Lipa to Beyoncé, and now luckily for us, the floors of all our favourite high street stores.

Nothing beats that new shoes feeling, when you love them so much you want to wear them with absolutely everything. But the best bit? Platforms give more support than your average heel, so they tend to be quite comfortable, too. The perfect Christmas party shoe.

From the now iconic Versace Medusa Aevitas to lookalikes from Steve Madden, metallic platforms from Mango and affordable options from ASOS, scroll on to shop our edit of the best platform heels available online now.

Versace Medusa Aevitas embellished satin platform pumps, £1,100, Net-a-Porter

As seen on none other than Beyoncé, you can still find the amazing Versace Medusa Aevitas available at Net-a-Porter.

Charlize sandal, £140, Steve Madden

For a more affordable lookalike, Steve Madden’s Charlize sandals also come in pink satin with the same closed toe, ankle strap and platform heel.

Hide Away extreme platform courts, £59.99, Office

You can’t go wrong with classic black, and these sky-high Office platform heels need a place in every winter wardrobe.

Metallic platform sandal, £59.99, Mango

For a gold colourway, you won’t find a pair more perfect than these metallic platforms from Mango.

Suede ankle strap platform square toe heels, £55, M&S

Marks & Spencer’s black suede platform heels are so chic and super comfortable, too.

ASOS DESIGN Pronto platform high heeled shoes, £34, ASOS

If the Valentino Tan-Go platform pumps are more your style, you’ll be head over heels for this lookalike pair from ASOS.

Valentino Tan-Go 155 leather platform pumps, £810, Matches Fashion

Or treat yourself to the real deal at Matches Fashion. Swoon.

Kensington platform mules, £169, Kurt Geiger

The pink faux fur, the iridescent snake embossed upper, the silver crystals…show us a more epic shoe than these platform mules from Kurt Geiger.

Far Out cross strap platforms, £295, Russell & Bromley

Russell & Bromley’s power platforms are a forever pair you’ll be wearing long past party season. They’re crafted from suede with a real leather lining.

Daisy Street Exclusive double platform heeled shoes, £35, ASOS

Liven up your LBDs with these gorgeous lilac platforms from ASOS.

Black skinny heel platform shoes, £50, River Island

Not all platforms need a block heel and this satin stiletto pair from River Island will elevate any outfit.

High heeled platform shoes, £79.99, Zara

Zara’s platform heels have a sharpened toe for a slightly different take on the classic runway styles, and we’re obsessed.

