Meghan Markle’s been wearing the same £500 high heels for ten years - and has 26 pairs

When it comes to fashion and what labels and shops we get our clothes from, we are all the same; we all have favourites. The royal family are no different, favouring certain brands first and foremost. The Duchess of Sussex has stayed loyal to shoe brand Aquazzura for many years and what's more, has over 26 different styles of the high-end shoe.

WATCH: Six Times Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana's Jewels

We were reminded of this more recently; the wife of Prince Harry headed to the LA Children's Hospital Gala at the weekend, wearing a strappy red Carolina Herrera gown which she first wore in 2021.

She teamed the stunning style with a pair of Aquazzura's 'So Nude Sandal 105' in red, a style she has worn before. It got us thinking that the mother-of-two nearly always wears this shoe style, no matter what red carpet situation she's in.

© Shutterstock Meghan recycled her Carolina Herrera gown and wore shoes by Aquazzura

Before we share Meghan's most famous moments wearing Aquazzura, here's a complete list of the shoes she has worn by the footwear designer. 'The Purist' Navy Pumps, 'Celeste' Glitter Sandals, 'Sahara' Braided Lace Sandals, 'Fenix' ballet flats, 'Matilde' crisscross suede 105mm pump in black, 'Very Matilde' crisscross suede pump, 'Panthere 105' cutout suede pumps, 'A' leather sneakers, 'Fenix' ballet flats, 'Casablanca' suede pumps, 'Milano' black lace up pumps, her bespoke wedding shoes, 'Deneuve 105' black pumps, 'Deneuve 105' suede pumps, 'Simply Irresistible 105' black pumps, 'Portrait of a Lady' navy heels, 'DJ' tan suede mules 'Casablanca' peach nude pumps, 'Rendez Voux 105' suede and metallic leather mules, 'Savoy' black pumps, 'Dneuve' suede ballet flats, 'Simply Irresistible' 85mm pumps, 'Portrait of a Lady' black heels, 'Mae' pearl detail black pumps, 'The Purist' black pumps and the 'Bow Tie' sandals.

Phew!

© Karwai Tang Engagement heels In November 2017, Meghan greeted the world alongside Prince Harry to announce the couple's engagement. Meghan looked so beautiful in her white 'LINE The Label' coat, racing green dress and her ‘Very Matilde’ crisscross suede pumps by Aquazzura.



© Getty Wedding shoes Meghan famously changed into a second wedding dress for her wedding breakfast in 2018. She wore a breathtaking halter neck frock by Stella McCartney and teamed it with a pair of bespoke Aquazzura heels that featured a pale blue sole to complement her evening ensemble. It also went perfectly with her new wedding gift from Prince Harry – an aquamarine ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana.





© Getty Maternity chic In 2019, whilst pregnant with her first child, Prince Archie, Meghan headed to the Endeavor Fund Awards in London, wearing a delightful monochrome dress that showed off her blossoming baby bump and of course, her Aquazzura 'Rendez Vous 105' mules, which were black and designed with a Grecian gold style strap.



© Getty Nude delight Every woman knows a great pair of nude stilettos are an important style staple and in 2020, Meghan looked unbelievably chic in a green frock as she stepped out at the Commonwealth Day event. Her caramel-toned Aquazzura ‘Purist’ nude pumps were the ideal accompanying heel with such a glam dress.

