Meghan Markle’s been wearing the same £500 high heels for ten years - and has 26 pairs

When it comes to fashion and what labels and shops we get our clothes from, we are all the same; we all have favourites. The royal family are no different, favouring certain brands first and foremost. The Duchess of Sussex has stayed loyal to shoe brand Aquazzura for many years and what's more, has over 26 different styles of the high-end shoe.
We were reminded of this more recently; the wife of Prince Harry headed to the LA Children's Hospital Gala at the weekend, wearing a strappy red Carolina Herrera gown which she first wore in 2021.
She teamed the stunning style with a pair of Aquazzura's 'So Nude Sandal 105' in red, a style she has worn before. It got us thinking that the mother-of-two nearly always wears this shoe style, no matter what red carpet situation she's in.
Before we share Meghan's most famous moments wearing Aquazzura, here's a complete list of the shoes she has worn by the footwear designer. 'The Purist' Navy Pumps, 'Celeste' Glitter Sandals, 'Sahara' Braided Lace Sandals, 'Fenix' ballet flats, 'Matilde' crisscross suede 105mm pump in black, 'Very Matilde' crisscross suede pump, 'Panthere 105' cutout suede pumps, 'A' leather sneakers, 'Fenix' ballet flats, 'Casablanca' suede pumps, 'Milano' black lace up pumps, her bespoke wedding shoes, 'Deneuve 105' black pumps, 'Deneuve 105' suede pumps, 'Simply Irresistible 105' black pumps, 'Portrait of a Lady' navy heels, 'DJ' tan suede mules 'Casablanca' peach nude pumps, 'Rendez Voux 105' suede and metallic leather mules, 'Savoy' black pumps, 'Dneuve' suede ballet flats, 'Simply Irresistible' 85mm pumps, 'Portrait of a Lady' black heels, 'Mae' pearl detail black pumps, 'The Purist' black pumps and the 'Bow Tie' sandals.
Phew!