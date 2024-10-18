Meghan Markle's cut-out leather bodycon dress was the ultimate California glow-up

A lot has changed for Meghan Markle since she and Prince Harry stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and she has the wardrobe to prove it.

A far cry from palace life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living in sunny Montecito with their children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. A move away from royal life in the UK signalled a significant shift in the former actress' sense of style in that she no longer has such strict sartorial protocol to adhere to in the way the Princess of Wales does.

In fact, in the last four years, Meghan has worn a number of looks that indicate her true sense of personal style. In the Harry & Meghan documentary for Netflix, the Duchess revealed that during her time as a senior royal, she refrained from wearing colour for fear of "embarrassing" the royal family or overshadowing other members.

See Meghan Markle's fashion glow-up in photos since her move back to the United States…

1 6 Sheer and lacy © Getty Meghan's leather dress was so unexpected Though a look she could never wear on a royal engagement, we are in love with the Cult Gaia teal leather cut-out midi dress she wore alongside Rita Ora and Sam Ryder pose to the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf in September 2023.

2 6 Tank tops View post on Instagram The laidback lifestyle of Californian living agrees with Meghan and is best exemplified in the uber-casual white tank top and pants combo she wore to the opening of Godmothers bookstore in Summerland in September.

3 6 Sleek buns © Getty Meghan looked like a dream with slicked back hair A far cry from a classic royal updo, Meghan has shown her ability to rock the ultimate It-girl hairdo - a slicked bun. We can imagine her leaving a yoga class in California in the hairstyle she rocked to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in December 2022.

4 6 Jeans and heels © Chris Jackson Meghan dressed up her jeans with a white blazer It is a rarity for a royal to wear jeans on a public outing but Meghan wore a dark-wash straight-cut pair with pride on day two of the Invictus Games in April 2022.

5 6 Slinky and strapless © Getty Meghan stunned in a gold dress Strapless dresses are deemed a daring option by royal standards however the mother of two made a dazzling statement in just that when she attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power in May 2023.

6 6 Cut-out sun dresses © Getty Nacho Figueras, Delfina Blaquier, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Royal Salute Polo Challenge DISCOVER: Meghan Markle shines in waist-sculpting trousers as she steps out without her diamond engagement ring Nothing says Cali living like a sun dress. The former Suits star joined Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in April where she styled up a storm in an ivory halterneck style with a cut-out on the torso styled with huge sunglasses.