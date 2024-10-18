Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's cut-out leather bodycon dress was so unroyal
Meghan Markle four times in teal dress with glitter backdrop© Getty

Meghan Markle's cut-out leather bodycon dress was the ultimate California glow-up

See how the Duchess of Sussex's California lifestyle has shaped her style

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
A lot has changed for Meghan Markle since she and Prince Harry stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and she has the wardrobe to prove it.

A far cry from palace life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living in sunny Montecito with their children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. A move away from royal life in the UK signalled a significant shift in the former actress' sense of style in that she no longer has such strict sartorial protocol to adhere to in the way the Princess of Wales does. 

In fact, in the last four years, Meghan has worn a number of looks that indicate her true sense of personal style. In the Harry & Meghan documentary for Netflix, the Duchess revealed that during her time as a senior royal, she refrained from wearing colour for fear of "embarrassing" the royal family or overshadowing other members.

See Meghan Markle's fashion glow-up in photos since her move back to the United States…

16

Sheer and lacy

Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Rita Ora and Sam Ryder pose before the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games © Getty
Meghan's leather dress was so unexpected

Though a look she could never wear on a royal engagement, we are in love with the Cult Gaia teal leather cut-out midi dress she wore alongside Rita Ora and Sam Ryder pose to the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf in September 2023. 

26

Tank tops

View post on Instagram
 

The laidback lifestyle of Californian living agrees with Meghan and is best exemplified in the uber-casual white tank top and pants combo she wore to the opening of Godmothers bookstore in Summerland in September.

36

Sleek buns

Meghan with slicked back hair in white dress with harry© Getty
Meghan looked like a dream with slicked back hair

A far cry from a classic royal updo, Meghan has shown her ability to rock the ultimate It-girl hairdo - a slicked bun. We can imagine her leaving a yoga class in California in the hairstyle she rocked to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in December 2022.

46

Jeans and heels

Meghan Markle in a white coat and jeans walking with Prince Harry in a black jacket and tan trousers© Chris Jackson
Meghan dressed up her jeans with a white blazer

It is a rarity for a royal to wear jeans on a public outing but Meghan wore a dark-wash straight-cut pair with pride on day two of the Invictus Games in April 2022.

56

Slinky and strapless

Meghan Markle in gold dress with Harry © Getty
Meghan stunned in a gold dress

Strapless dresses are deemed a daring option by royal standards however the mother of two made a dazzling statement in just that when she attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power in May 2023.

66

Cut-out sun dresses

Nacho Figueras, Delfina Blaquier, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry pose outside© Getty
Nacho Figueras, Delfina Blaquier, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Royal Salute Polo Challenge

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle shines in waist-sculpting trousers as she steps out without her diamond engagement ring 

Nothing says Cali living like a sun dress. The former Suits star joined Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in April where she styled up a storm in an ivory halterneck style with a cut-out on the torso styled with huge sunglasses.

