Princess Beatrice braves the cold in a stunning blue metallic mini dress and looks gorgeous

With less than a week to go before the wedding of her little sister Eugenie, Princess Beatrice had a well-deserved night out at her favourite London haunt Loulou's Mayfair on Thursday evening. The pretty redhead braved the chilly conditions in a stunning blue metallic mini dress that had intricate embossed detail emblazoned over it, in a flattering fit and flare cut. The sleeveless design was a great fit on the 29-year-old, highlighting her tiny waist. She added a fringed pashmina and accessorised with a pair of simple black high heel stilettos, and a smart clutch bag as she headed to the fancy venue.

Also on Thursday evening, bride-to-be Princess Eugenie paid homage to her big sister on Instagram, sharing a throwback photograph of the royal pair at a wedding when they were very small. In the old snap, the sisters were wearing teeny lace gowns, as well as pretty floral crowns.

Beatrice and Eugenie were bridesmaids at the time the picture was taken - at the wedding of their former nanny, Alison Wardley, to bodyguard Ben Dady in 1993. Beatrice, 30, will be on hand as Eugenie's maid-of-honour on 12 October as her sibling walks down the aisle to marry long-term love Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle at St. George's Chapel - the same location her cousin Prince Harry married the Duchess of Sussex in May. Eugenie and Jack will be the 11th pair to say "I do" in the historic building, joining Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex in 1999.

On Wednesday evening, groom-to-be Jack was spotted enjoying an evening out without his fiancee, as he attended the launch of Harry's Bar in James Street, London. The businessman looked as smart and suave as usual, donning a smart, navy blue suit and red tie.

