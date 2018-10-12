Princess Beatrice stuns in deep purple at Princess Eugenie's wedding - all her outfit details Doesn't she look gorgeous!

Being asked to be a maid-of-honour is a huge event for any woman – especially when it's your sister who's getting married, and her wedding is one of the biggest royal events of the year (after only your cousin's!). But Princess Beatrice carried her duties off with grace and poise on Friday when she arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor acting as Princess Eugenie's right-hand woman, wearing an incredible royal blue dress by Ralph and Russo. She accessorised with a gorgeous matching hairband-style hat by Sarah Cant, and wore her red hair long and loose. And surprisingly, she arrived with her mother the Duchess of York rather than bride Eugenie, despite her special role in the nuptials.

.

Beatrice looked stunning in her outfit

The two sisters, whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are famously close. In anticipation of her big day, Eugenie shared a sweet throwback picture on her Instagram page of when they both acted as bridesmaids as young children. both donned lace gowns and floral crowns to serve as bridesmaids at the wedding of their former nanny, Alison Wardley, to bodyguard Ben Dady in 1993. And Eugenie was clearly feeling in a reflective mood ahead of her own wedding as she posted the old photograph.

She accessorised with pretty drop earrings, too

Beatrice has been helping organise the bridal party, which included Prince George and Princess Charlotte alongside Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy. Speaking in a joint interview with Vogue in the summer the sisters’ bond was evident, with Beatrice saying of her younger sibling: "Euge is amazing. She's a very modern bride." The pair have even said they are each other's "rock", as they share the same experiences of being young working royals.

The sisters have also enjoyed a style evolution over the years, and are now widely regarded as two of the most stylish young royals. Eugenie is a fan of quirky prints and bold palettes, while Beatrice is regularly spotted in eye-catching yet elegant dresses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's transformation