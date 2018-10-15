Sarah Ferguson shares stunning rare picture from inside Royal Lodge wedding reception Take a look inside a royal reception...

Sarah, Duchess of York looked fabulous at the evening reception of her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie. On Monday morning, the former wife of Prince Andrew shared a picture from inside the reception at the Royal Lodge and you could see the sleek beams and framed pictures on the walls of the venue. Accompanying the stylish shot, Sarah, wrote on her Twitter page, "Thank you so much @emanuelungaropr for my amazing dress @JadGhandour." Sarah's dreamy green dress was made from sumptuous silk , and it had a defining waist detail with a tailored panel at the bust. The redhead added a coordinating green statement necklace and wore her trademark hair in a pretty half-up, half down style.

The Duchess shared a picture from inside the Royal Lodge on her Twitter page

Her makeup looked fresh and glowing - and was created by hair and makeup artist Mattias Stafsing, using Tom Ford, Hourglass and Dior cosmetics. The Duchess also shared a fabulous picture of her daughter leaving the chapel, captioning it: "So proud of Eugenie and Jack #wedding." She later shared a shot of Prince Andrew and Eugenie, and wrote: "So proud of Eugenie #wedding @TheDukeOfYork"

The Duchess shared many pictures from the day on her social media

Green is clearly the shade du jour for Sarah - her day dress was also made in the bright hue.

Her stunning tailored frock ensured she stood out as she arrived at St. George's Chapel and was designed by a local Windsor designer known as Emma Louise Design. She teamed it with a matching hat in the same hue, which had appliqué gold detail at the back by Jess Collet.

We are still reeling from Princess Eugenie's stunning second wedding dress. The blushing bride changed into a stunning gown for the evening event, and the newlyweds shared an official photo of the royal dressed in a blush floor-length dress by Zac Posen as she made her way to the party with her new husband.

Fashion fans were quick to praise Eugenie's beautiful dress with one writing: "This dress is just a pure art! The fabric and the colour transform the body completely, beautifully focusing on the waist. Who designed this genius dress?! Would happily adopt it," while another added: "Oh my goodness, this dress is beyond stunning, it’s so beautiful."