Amongst the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex and the Countess of Wessex with their radiant entrances, one very glamorous royal family went decidedly under the radar at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos of Greece and their daughter Princess Maria-Olympia all attended the royal nuptials on Friday, wowing the crowds in their show-stopping outfits. We think you'll agree that Maria-Olympia's stunning headpiece is particularly exquisite, complete with her deep red Dolce and Gabbana midi dress. Gorgeous.

Marie-Chantal, meanwhile, opted for a pretty-in-pink lace dress with a pleated skirt, and matching headwear. Both the Greek royals wore custom Philip Treacy designs, with Marie-Chantal opting for a 'mini beano with hand-sculpted flowers' and Maria-Olympia choosing a 'couture silver lace headdress with crystals'. They joined the likes of Duchess Kate, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, who also each wore a piece from the milliner.

Prince Pavlos stuck to the day's dress code with a smart three-piece morning suit in grey and navy. Both the Princesses shared snippets from the day on social media, too, with Marie-Chantal posting an adorable snap with her daughter and some other guests at the reception, captioning it: "Hat babes". She also shared some sweet selfies from their car on her Instagram Stories as they made their way to the ceremony. Maria-Olympia posted a tongue-in-cheek photograph of herself in the grounds at Windsor Castle, referring to the blustery weather in her caption: "Wind(sor)".

All eyes were of course on the royal bride on the big day, as Eugenie wowed the crowds in her beautiful Peter Pilotto gown. The brand is known for its innovative textile design, paired with a modern feminine silhouette. The Princess met the designers, Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos,when she was co-hosting an event in support of female artists - and her Royal Highness has been wearing designs by the brand for several years.

