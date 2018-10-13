Princess Eugenie breaks tradition with stunning second royal wedding dress: see photos Doesn’t she look beautiful?

Princess Eugenie chose to break tradition in more ways than one with her second wedding dress, which she wore to attend her evening reception on Friday alongside new husband Jack Brooksbank. Official portraits captured by the couple’s chosen photographer, Alex Bramall, have offered a first glimpse at the stunning gown – and it’s remarkably different to the Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos creation she wore for her wedding ceremony earlier in the day.

Princess Eugenie wore a blush Zac Posen gown for her evening reception

Firstly, rather than enlisting a British designer to create her evening dress like Kate and Meghan before her, Eugenie chose American fashion designer Zac Posen for the honour. Secondly, she opted against wearing a traditional white or ivory gown, choosing instead to wear a fashion-forward blush floor-length dress.

Zac is said to have been inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside when designing the gown, which features a bias-cut pin-tucked plissé and a blush hue that reflects the colour of an English rose. Giving a fitting nod to Princess Eugenie’s heritage, Mr Posen took particular inspiration from the White Rose of York.

The flower has also been subtly embroidered on both the shoulder and back, which features a unique cape detail. The long-sleeved gown is made out of silk from the British mill, Biddle Sawyer Silk, and has a flattering silhouette that showcases Eugenie’s slim waist to perfection.

After wearing her hair up in an intricate bun for the wedding ceremony, the bride chose to let her shoulder length tresses down in loose waves for the evening celebration, accessorising with a hair slide that belongs to her grandmother, the Queen. It was the second piece of jewellery Eugenie borrowed from Her Majesty on her wedding day, after earlier wearing one of the Queen’s most striking tiaras. Adding the perfect finishing touch to her look was a pair of diamond and emerald drop earrings, which were a wedding gift from Eugenie’s new husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Zac Posen was a guest at the royal wedding, and arrived with Demi Moore

The official portrait was captured at Royal Lodge, Windsor ahead of the private evening dinner on Friday. The newlyweds are the picture of happiness as they walk through the royal residence hand-in-hand, with Eugenie gazing adoringly at her husband, who looks dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie. Princess Eugenie invited the fashion designer to her wedding, and he was pictured arriving for the ceremony alongside Hollywood actress Demi Moore.

