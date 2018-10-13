Sarah, Duchess of York's SECOND wedding guest dress is almost as gorgeous as her first The most stylish mother-of-the-bride ever?

The Duchess of York certainly had that Friday feeling at her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding. We loved her beautiful outfit for the star-studded ceremony, which took place at Windsor Castle. But the former wife of Prince Andrew did something quite unusual – she changed into a brand new outfit for the evening reception! Normally, guests remain in the outfit they rocked during the nuptials - and it's the bride that changes, but, the mother-of-two decided to switch up her look, and we have to say, her fancy frock was just as gorgeous as her first. The redhead appeared in a picture on Instagram, which was uploaded by her hair and makeup artist Mattias Stafsing. Sarah, 58, kept in with her favourite colourway – green - sporting a simple silk dress with defining waist detail and a tailored panel at the bust. Her hair had been taken down and her makeup refreshed. Gorgeous! Mattias also gave an insight into the products that were used to perfect the Duchess's skin – he credited Tom Ford, Hourglass and Dior cosmetics.

Sarah looked fabulous in her second dress

We loved Sarah’s day outfit which ensured she stood out at St. George's Chapel. Her gorgeous emerald green dress was actually by a local Windsor designer known as Emma Louise Design and she teamed it with a matching hat in the same hue, which had appliqué gold detail at the back by Jess Collet.

However, it was her bag that got everyone talking. Her vintage clutch was by Manolo Blahnik and belonged to her mother Susan Barrantes, who carried it at her own wedding when she married Prince Andrew.

The mother-of-the-bride looked as proud as punch during the dreamy ceremony as she sat next to her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice. The 29-year-old looked equally as fabulous, stunning onlookers in her deep purple outfit by high-end brand Ralph & Russo. She also wore a headband in the same shade, grey high heels and box clutch, and added a gold brooch in the shape of a bumblebee – a possible reference to her nickname, B.

