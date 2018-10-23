The Duchess of Cornwall looks radiant as she welcomes the Dutch royals in London The Duchess of Cornwall opted for navy

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out looking incredible in a navy dress coat to greet The King and Queen of the Netherlands on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen at the Dutch Ambassador’s Residence on Tuesday afternoon. Camilla opted for the demure number, which featured gorgeous cream floral detailing, and she teamed her outfit with her favourite court shoes from Sole Bliss and a matching clutch bag. Known for her elegant style, Prince Charles's wife has worn some lovely outfits lately. Just last week she pulled out all the style stops to present an award at the Man Booker Prize, wearing a little black dress with crochet detailing, and not long ago was spotted recycling her fail-safe powder blue skirt suit for her son's, Tom Parker Bowles, cookbook launch at luxury department store, Fortnum and Mason.

We hope Camilla has had her beauty sleep because it's a busy day for the 71-year-old royal, who will be welcoming the Dutch royals will open arms. It's an important occasion as it marks the first State Visit to the UK by the current King and Queen of the Netherlands. As guests of the Queen, the couple will stay at Buckingham Palace during the visit, and will be here until the 24th October, and they have a jam-packed schedule.

A busy couple of days ahead, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles are due to attend an afternoon tea with the couple, as well as a banquet on Tuesday evening to mark the visit. Camilla will no doubt dress to impress the foreign visitors, and will be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.