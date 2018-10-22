The Duchess of Cornwall nails the little black dress look - and wait until you see her earrings A chic red-carpet look for the wife of Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall pulled out all the stylish stops at the Man Booker Prize, which was held at the Guildhall in London. Speaking to guests at the star-studded bash, the wife of Prince Charles looked glowing as she took to the platform, wearing a fabulous little black dress that had a flattering crew neckline and crochet sleeves. Wearing her trademark bouffant hair in a glam, voluminous style, as she presented the award to Anna Burns, you could just see her stunning earrings. Glittering in the light, they featured a turquoise blue stone with a floret of diamonds surround it. Gorgeous!

Camilla stunned in her chic little black dress

Camilla, 71, is known for her stunning collection of diamonds and often jazzes up her favourite outfits with a series of dazzling gems. One of the Duchess's favourite pieces is the Greville tiara which was originally made by luxury jewellers Boucheron for the Hon Mrs Greville in the 1920s.

Camilla accessorised with fabulous earrings

Mrs Greville bequeathed the priceless accessory decades later to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. The mother-of-two wore the crown-like headpiece to the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2017.

The royal is also a huge fan of chokers and has amassed quite a collection of them. We love her topaz pearl choker in particular - a five-strand pearl necklace that features a massive pink topaz stone at the centre. The gorgeous bauble is just one of Camilla's many pearl chokers, and was said to be a gift from husband Prince Charles.

And who could forget Camilla's stunning engagement ring? The art deco style piece has a very modern feel to it - it features a massive square cut diamond flanked by three diamond baguettes. The family heirloom was said to have been given to Queen Elizabeth II's mother in 1926 when Her Majesty was born.

