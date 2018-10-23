Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana as she joins friends Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander for dinner Kate and William are good friends with the Dutch Royals

It was a big night at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as the Queen hosted a grand state banquet for Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. It's the first time the Dutch royals have enjoyed an official visit in 35 years, and a whole host of VIPs were on hand to celebrate the special occasion. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are good friends with the couple, looked over the moon to finally be reunited, and of course Kate was fully dressed up as glamorously as expected.

Kate looked stunning in a blue Alexander McQueen gown. Her outfit also paid a special tribute to her late mother-in-law, with her choosing to wear Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings, which she teamed with Queen Alexandra's wedding gift necklace. Kate wore her brunette hair in her trademark glossy blow-dry, topped off with the exquisite Lovers Knot tiara. The mum-of-three was spotted earlier in the day with Prince William and their youngest son, Prince Louis, ahead of the banquet. It is thought that their eldest two children, Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three - who are on half term - are staying in Norfolk, where the family tend to go during the school breaks.

Kate wore Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings and an Alexander McQueen gown

It has been a busy day for Queen Maxima and her husband King Willem-Alexander. After touching down on Monday, they spent Tuesday afternoon with The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. Later, they were joined by the Queen for a State Carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace. For the banquet, Maxima looked lovely in a blue gown, co-ordinating with Kate. She also wore the Stuart tiara featuring the Stuart diamond, seeing it make it's first appearance since Queen Juliana's 1972 State Visit to the UK.

A close up of Kate's stunning jewellery Credit: Mark Stewart

On Wednesday morning the couple will be up bright and early as they are due to attend a breakfast given by the Lord Mayor and the City of London Corporation at Mansion House, alongside business representatives from both the UK and the Netherlands. The King and Queen will be accompanied by The Earl and Countess of Wessex.