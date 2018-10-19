We're dotty over Kate Middleton's polka dot dress she wore for secret engagement It's reasonably priced, too!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a surprise engagement at their home in Kensington Palace for the finalists of this year's BBC Radio One's Teen Hero Awards on Wednesday. The visit - to celebrate the Teen Heroes of 2018 - saw Kate don one of her most stylish dresses and we really love the colour on her. The burgundy-hued polka dot dress is from Whistles (£149), and we think you'll agree, it's bang on trend thanks to the dotty print.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose for a group photo

Kate has tied the belt of the dress in a cute bow at the waist, which we think adds a fun, young addition to the frock. She teamed it with a pair of nude heels and a pair of silver statement earrings. Fans of Kate’s style will know that she loves a polka dot number - from the Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore to Wimbledon to the famous baby blue Jenny Packham dress she wore on the steps of the Lindo Wing to introduce Prince George to the world - it's one of her go-to prints.

The Margot spot shirt dress, £149, Whistles

Every wardrobe needs a timeless midi, and Kate's spot shirt dress is versatile enough for every occasion. With its long sleeves and fitted waist, the flattering style is a winner in our book. It also reminds us of the £49 Topshop dress Holly Willoughby wore on This Morning, which she brought in TWO different colourways. The spotty dress went for twice the amount on eBay and is still considered a 'trending product' on the Topshop website to this day. Something tells us this might happen with Kate's Whistles dress, as well.

If you were hoping to copy Kate's look, you're going to struggle. At the time of going to press, Kate's dress had already sold out on the Whistles website (the Kate Effect strikes again!) but John Lewis stocks the brand online, as does Selfridges. But be warned - they're selling out FAST.

