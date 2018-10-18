The Countess of Wessex stepped out in Kate Middleton's favourite boots - now we want a pair even more These boots are made for walking...

The Countess of Wessex is constantly on the go! Fresh from her appearance in Manchester on Wednesday, the wife of Prince Edward headed to Sandhurst where she watched armed forces compete for the Wessex cup. With minimal makeup and her hair tied back, she looked fresh and ready for an action-packed afternoon. Gone was her chic go-to look of bold dress coats by Prada and fancy frocks by Emilia Wickstead and Victoria Beckham, and in its place was a super casual camouflage jacket and khaki jeans. But, it just wouldn't be a Sophie special if she didn't bring the glamour - and she decided to rock some fabulous brown suede knee-high boots by Penelope Chilvers - one of her favourite brands to head to for footwear.

Sophie brought the glamour in her Penelope Chilvers boots

The mother-of-two's boots had pretty tassel detail at the side and looked smart with their buttery-soft texture. Think you've seen these boots somewhere before? You'd be right! They are the very same pair that the Duchess of Cambridge regularly sports for her more dressed-down appearances. Great minds think alike, right?

Duchess Kate looked fabulous in her boots

Prince William's wife has been a long-time fan of the chestnut brown boots - donning them once again two weeks ago when she returned to work after maternity leave.

Stepping out at a forest school in London, she pulled out her trusty PC Long Leather Tassel Boots, which retail at £475, once again.

Kate, 36, first wore them a whopping 15 years ago whilst a student at St Andrew's University, and has worn them time and time again ever since.

And it's easy to see why - they are a classic item and will never date. What’s more, they could be worn with a skirt, dress or trousers. Kate's rocked them to festivals, on royal tours, during official engagements and out and about with the children.Talk about value for money per wear..