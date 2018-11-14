Kate Middleton sparkles in pink at Prince Charles's 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace Prince William's wife gets glam!

Prince Charles celebrated his 70th birthday in style on Wednesday evening and wow - what a bash! The soiree was held at Buckingham Palace with a glittering guest list and was hosted by Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke of Cambridge arrived alongside his gorgeous wife Kate who looked particularly radiant. Kate, 36, never has a day off when it comes to her impeccable style and this occasion was no different. Just seen from the car, the mother-of-three wore a pink, one-shoulder dress with ruffle detail. Her famous mane was teased into a voluminous updo and her makeup appeared fresh and glowing. She wore the same statement earrings that she wore to the BAFTAs in 2017.

James Whatling Photography

It has certainly been an extremely busy day for the royal couple. Earlier on, William and Kate paid a visit to South Yorkshire where they opened McLaren Automotive's new Composites Technology Centre before travelling to Barnsley's local Centrepoint hostel. Kate stunned onlookers in a beautiful blue belted coat dress by Eponine London, her favourite navy blue Jimmy Choo pumps and she carried a simple black clutch bag by Smythson.

Prince Charles's landmark birthday has been a momentous occasion. On Wednesday morning, two family portraits were released and they couldn't be more adorable.

MORE: Duchess Kate just rocked an updo with a twist - did you spot it?

In the two photos, the future King is joined by his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, his daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan, and his three young grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Louis was held by Kate, who looked chic in a navy polka-dot dress which was designed by Alessandra Rich. The £1,225 number was famously worn by Duchess Meghan's former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, at the royal wedding in May. Kate also wore the dress in the BBC documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which aired last week.

READ: Duchess Kate is beautiful in black Roland Mouret at the Royal Festival of Remembrance