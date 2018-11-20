The Queen celebrates her 71st wedding anniversary in bubblegum pink The monarch's latest look caught our eye…

The Queen brightened up a dreary Tuesday afternoon in her latest outfit - rocking a splash of colour in the form of a tailored co-ord set with a dazzling matching hat. Wow! The monarch paid a visit to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in London to mark the 150th anniversary. The day was also a particularly special one for the mother-of-four, as it marks her 71st wedding anniversary! Her cerise, almost bubblegum pink double-breasted coat and dress was created by designer Stewart Parvin, and her matching Rachel Trevor Morgan hat ensured she stood out as always. We loved her brooch - which was made from gold, diamonds and rubies. She carried her trademark Launer London black handbag and stepped out in smart black loafers. Her Majesty marked her visit to the establishment by locking a Penfold Letterbox time capsule at the end of her visit, which will be reopened on the institution's 200th anniversary.

The Queen looked perfect in pink

The Queen was a 21-year-old princess when she married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on November 20 1947. The Duke of Edinburgh, who has retired from public duties, did not attend the event but it is likely the couple will be reunited in private later on Tuesday.

It appears that HRH is loving bright berries tones lately. On Thursday as she stepped out at the Anglo-Norse Society Centenary Reception at the Naval and Military Club - she rocked a magenta blazer and skirt co-ord set and topped the look of with a matching hat in the same vibrant tone.

Onlookers remarked that her coat had a striking bow belt attached, which proved an unusual choice that she hadn't worn before. The Duchess of Sussex is also partial to a bow or two - when she headed to the Royal Albert Hall, for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, she wore a black Stella McCartney coat which too came with a bow-tie detail at the waist.

