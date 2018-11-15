Kate Middleton turns heads in turquoise Emilia Wickstead dress at the BBC Another stunning outfit for the wife of Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the BBC on Thursday afternoon to view the work the broadcaster is doing as a key member of Prince William's Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying. Kate looked incredible as always, wowing in turquoise pleated dress by Emilia Wickstead, with smart black high heel shoes. Her long hair was styled in voluminous, bouncy curls and her makeup looked flawless with a light base, nude lip and subtle eye shadow. Today's event was to mark Anti-Bullying Week, and the royal couple met with young people who wrote and performed in a new campaign video for 'Stop, Speak, Support', which is a youth-led code of conduct to provide guidance on what to do when they witness bullying online.

Kate looked stunning in her pleated Emilia Wickstead dress

Kate looked fresh and ready for her day of greetings, despite the fact she had a late night - having attended Prince Charles's 70th birthday celebrations at Buckingham Palace the evening before. Snapped arriving, the mother-of-three wore a pink, one-shoulder dress with eye-catching ruffle detail. We especially loved her chic up-do, which enabled us to get a glimpse of her fabulous earrings! She wore the same glittering, shoulder-grazing gems at the BAFTAs in 2017, sticking to her fashion rule of recycling her wardrobe.

During the day, Kate and William met with parents and children who have been helping guide the latest tech developments from the BBC to help young people online. The couple joined the BBC Director - General Lord Hall - as he announced the broadcaster's latest initiative. The Royal Foundation convened the Taskforce in May 2016, to support young people and their families affected by cyberbullying, with a particular focus on 11-16 year olds. Father-of-three William brought together some of the world's most recognisable names in media and tech, as well as children's charities and parents, to work alongside a panel of young people to try and find a way forward.

