Photographs have emerged of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex at their not-so-top-secret engagement on Thursday evening! The images, which were shared by musician Tom Walker on Twitter, show Kate, William, Meghan and Harry at the annual Royal Foundation dinner, wearing some gorgeous party dresses might we add. Duchess Meghan looked incredible in the strapless Roland Mouret 'Aldrich' dress, while Kate wore another of her old favourites – her gorgeous Preen 'Finella' dress, first worn during a royal visit to Canada in 2016.

William and Kate with Tom Walker and Anita Rani. Image: Twitter

Meghan styled her dress by pulling her hair up into a textured updo and carrying a black clutch bag, teaming her look with a glossy lip and gorgeous glowing skin. Meanwhile, Kate held a gold box clutch and styled her hair in her signature glossy blowdry and a pair of statement earrings. Both Princes Harry and William looked smart in dapper tuxedos.

The Royal Foundation dinner was held at Victoria House in Bloomsbury, and it was initially thought that no photographs would be released from the event. The Royal Foundation is the charity initiative founded by William, Harry and Kate – and joined by Meghan earlier this year – to tackle issues such as mental health, wildlife and conservation, young people and the armed forces community.

Earlier in the day, Prince William and Kate discussed one of those topics – mental health – during a visit to the BBC. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the broadcaster to see what work the BBC are doing as a key member of William's Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying, and sat on the famous One Show sofa to chat to schoolchildren who have been helping guide the latest developments to help young people online.

Kate's Preen dress, and Meghan's Roland Mouret number

The fab four have been spending lots of time together over the last week! As well as joining a bevy of royal guests at Prince Charles' milestone birthday celebrations on Wednesday, they attended a series of events to commemorate Remembrance Sunday over the weekend, including the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

