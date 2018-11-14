Camilla stuns in blue as she leaves for party with birthday boy Prince Charles Oh what a night!

The Duchess of Cornwall looked dazzling as she left Clarence House on Wednesday night with Prince Charles to celebrate his 70th birthday in royal style! Camilla wore a sparkly blue dress as she headed to Buckingham Palace to join in the special celebrations for her husband's landmark birthday. She accessoried with a pearl necklace and earrings for a glamourous look. The pair were joined by the rest of the Royal Family as they toasted Charles, along with members of royalty from across Europe. Her Majesty The Queen held the Prince's party, which included a birthay dinner and reception.

Earlier in the day, Charles joked about slowing down now that he's turned 70. Presented with a silver '70' balloon and a bottle of grey squirrel repellent by royal journalists, he laughed: "Where do you find these terrible things?" They then asked if he had plans to slow down at all, and he replied: "I don't know, you may see it soon, I'm sure." Camilla then joked: "I doubt it!" The couple looked in happy spirits as they thanked journalists for their well-wishes and walked away with the presents.

As part of the celebrations, Kensington Palace also released a couple of official photographs to mark the Prince's birthday on Tuesday, showing Charles happily posing with Camilla, Prince William and Prince Harry, his daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan, and his three young grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While the future King takes centre stage in the snaps, the smallest members of the royal family certainly manage to share some of the spotlight! Prince Louis, who was four months old at the time of the photoshoot, is utterly adorable as he giggles at the camera, looking sweet in blue shorts and a white shirt.

