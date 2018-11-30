Mother-daughter style! Glamorous Greek royals Princess Maria-Olympia and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal stun at fashion party And the coolest royals award goes to...

The Greek royals sure do know how to have fun! Mega-stylish mother-daughter duo Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Princess Maria-Olympia have been making their way around Europe going to some of the coolest fashion parties. Their latest stop? London - where they joined Sarah, Duchess of York at a star-studded Vogue event at Claridge's Hotel. The pair looked as beautiful as ever in their outfits for the bash, with Marie-Chantal choosing a chic maxi dress with gold detailing, and Olympia looking decidedly fash-pack appropriate in a teal mini dress with spot and sequin details. Both went quirky-cool with their accessory choices, with Marie-Chantal wearing a statement evil-eye necklace and Olympia opting for lace tights and pink velvet heels.

The glamorous Greek Princesses

The gorgeous pair look more like sisters than mother and daughter, don't they? Both showed off glowing complexions with pretty, natural makeup - with Olympia choosing to leave her blonde hair loose, while Marie-Chantal styled hers in a simple updo. Once again, the Greek royals have shown they are unafraid to embrace a quirkier style - with the Crown Princess even showing a hint of skin at her bust with a keyhole neckline - and we reckon they look perfectly at home mingling with the fashion editors and supermodels!

Along with husband and father Prince Pavlos of Greece, the duo also wowed us recently at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank - looking equally as glamorous in some striking headwear pieces by milliner Philip Treacy. Both wore custom designs, just like the Duchess of Cambridge, with Marie-Chantal opting for a 'mini beano with hand-sculpted flowers' and Olympia choosing a 'couture silver lace headdress with crystals'. They joined the likes of Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, who also wore a piece from the designer.

At Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October

Sarah Ferguson was also in attendance at Thursday's star-studded party, looking equally as lovely. She wore a pretty flared mini skirt and purple silk blouse - accessorising with suede pointed heels, a waist-cinching belt and subtle drop-earrings. No doubt they caught up on memories of Eugenie's big day together...

