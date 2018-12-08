Duchess Meghan's sell-out Marks & Spencer dress is back in stock – but you better hurry Shoppers rejoice!

The Duchess of Sussex is quite the fan of the British high street, most notably Marks and Spencer - and her loyal fashion followers were thrilled when she stepped out in another design from the brand at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in November. Unsurprisingly, the £49.50 dress sold out very quickly, but HELLO! has spotted that the coveted party frock is now back on the shelves, thanks to blogger What Meghan Wore. The V-neck dress, named the Double Crepe Bodycon Dress by M&S, is currently available in all sizes in the black shade Meghan wore. Hurry!

Meghan's sell-out dress is back!

The resemblance between Meghan's dress and M&S' was first spotted by royal fashion blog Meghan's Fashion back in November, and was confirmed to HELLO! by a spokesperson from the brand. "We thought Meghan looked beautiful in our M&S Collection dress. We are absolutely delighted she is a fan of M&S and the British high street," we were told.

MORE: This is every time Duchess Meghan has worn a Marks and Spencer outfit - and looked incredible, of course

Loading the player...

Fans will no doubt be very excited that the dress is back in stock. If you want to take even more style notes from the Duchess, simply let the dress do the talking – since Meghan kept her accessories minimal when she wore it herself, leaving her hair loose and wearing simple stud earrings. Love.

The M&S dress Meghan wore in November

This wasn't the first time that the royal has headed to the iconic high street store for her royal wardrobe. Meghan caused another sell out in June, when she attended the wedding of Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale. The 37-year-old teamed her Oscar de la Renta dress with a £29.50 fascinator from the brand. She also wore a pair of M&S gloves on Christmas Day 2017, and a bell-sleeved jumper by the high street favourite for a January engagement in Brixton. We'll race you to the nearest store…

MORE: Royal Style Watch - best outfits of the week