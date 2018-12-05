Meghan Markle just used Kate Middleton's ultimate style tip The sisters-in-laws share fashion advice!

On Tuesday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to a festive carol service alongside some of Harry’s closest friends in Chelsea. It was in support of the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, which was set up in memory of a school friend of both Princes William and Harry, who died in a tragic car crash in 2002 aged just 18. Meghan looked stunning in the stolen snaps which were taken just as the happy couple exited the building. The former Suits star looked stunning - radiating a pre-pregnancy glow and had her long brunette hair up in a chic messy bun with loose tendrils. But it was her outfit that we particularly loved - the royal went for navy in a double-breasted dark blue coat by Mackage which she wore with a form-fitting, body conscious dress in the same shade.

Meghan wore her favourite navy coat by Mackage to a carol service in London

It appears that the 37-year-old may be taking style tips from her sister-in-law Kate. Kate often rewears some of her favourite items - particularly coats - and Meghan has actually worn this design before. This time last year, the former actress wore it when her and Harry travelled to Nottingham on their first royal visit together after announcing their engagement.

She first wore the coat in 2017 on a visit to Nottingham

We are already excited to see what the pregnant Duchess will wear on Christmas Day. Last year she was snapped at church and stunned onlookers in a camel coat by luxury Canadian brand Sentaler.

She added a brown hat by Philip Treacy, matching brown Stuart Weitzman boots and a Chloe 'Pixie' bag, which you can still buy now for £1,400.

It has been confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plus Harry and Meghan will spend Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham later this month. William and Kate, as well as their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, will celebrate the festive season with all of the royal family. Sounds fabulous!

