The Queen surprises in the ultimate Burberry accessory and we just love it This designer number is at the top of Christmas list

Her Majesty the Queen looked fabulous on Thursday as she was seen arriving at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk, wrapping up warm in a chic camel coat and a Burberry headscarf. The 92-year-old looked cosy and yet and totally stylish in the camel-toned outfit, which she teamed with her favourite horsebit shoes and her trademark handbag by Launer London. We love the colour palette of the whole look - it's a timeless getup that will never date - and it's easy to see why they call the monarch the Queen of Fashion! Her skin looked fresh and glowing and she added fuschia pink lipstick and a hint of rosy blush. The Queen looked in great spirits as she greeted well-wishers as she boarded her carriage and each year she takes the train to Norfolk with her husband Prince Philip, 97.

It's been a busy week for HRH. On Wednesday, she hosted her pre-christmas lunch at her London home, Buckingham Palace. Her Majesty opens the palace for the extended members of her family, which is a great chance for everyone to catch up before the immediate royal family head to Sandringham.

According to Twitter, there was lots of lavish festive food was on offer - the official royal Twitter account even shared some behind-the-scenes photos.

The day before the bash, one of the posts read: "Did you know royal pastry chefs will create over 1,200 mince pies for each of the festive receptions held at the Palaces this Christmas?" The snaps showed a couple of varieties of the much-loved pastry, as well as the royal chefs working hard to perfect them. In a later tweet, it was also revealed that Buckingham Palace will serve sweet personalised ginger biscuits at upcoming receptions. Mmm!

