The Queen just did something with her outfit that we've never seen before - did you spot it? A great look for Her Majesty

The Queen caused stir on Thursday as she stepped out at the Anglo-Norse Society Centenary Reception at the Naval and Military Club. We are loving the monarch's striking outfit - which consisted of a magenta top and skirt co-ord set which ensured she stood out from the crowd. As always, she accessorised to perfection with a matching hat in the same vibrant tone, a pair of horsebit black loafers and of course, her favourite Launer London bag. But did you notice the unique detail in her ensemble? The mother-of-four also sported a striking bow belt which was attached to her blazer - a unusual choice that she hasn't worn before. And doesn't it look fabulous? Bows are hugely on trend right now, having appeared on designs for Gucci and other high-end fashion houses, so HRH knows her stuff!

The Queen's jacket had a bow-tie at the waist

The Duchess of Sussex wore a similar design last week when she headed to the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.The former actress - who is pregnant with her and Harry's first child - wore a black Stella McCartney coat for the poignant event which too came with a bow-tie detail at the waist. Well, they do say great minds think alike after all!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Why the Queen loves Ascot

The Queen met with King Harald V who undertook the visit alongside her - both she and King Harald V are joint patrons of the society.

MORE: The Queen invites Charlotte Tilbury to the Palace for a very special reason

The Centenary Reception offered a unique opportunity to recognise members of the Anglo-Norse Society who have made a positive contribution to its community and culture over the past 100 years. The royals met members, scholars and supporters of the Society, before signing the Society’s Almanac as they left.

READ: The Queen nails the pastel trend in the most amazing coat - and it's in Tiffany box blue