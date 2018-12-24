The Queen's tweed jacket co-ord is the sharpest look we've seen her in all year What an outfit!

The Queen dressed up in her Sunday best to attend a church service at the St Mary Magdalene Church on her Sandringham estate, where she is spending Christmas with her family. Her Majesty looked incredible as always, rocking a red, white and grey tweed jacket with a matching skirt. The boucle ensemble was totally on trend with its red statement buttons and we loved her coordinating hat which was made in a dark grey and had a matching red feather sewn on the top. She wore red lipstick and her favourite pearl drop earrings. Fabulous!

We loved the Queen's tweed outfit she wore to church

On Christmas Day we will see the royals make their annual trip to church for the special service. It will be a full house, with the Sussex’s and Cambridge’s joining the monarch for the Christmas Day service, along with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the rest of the royal family. This year marks a particularly special service as it will be little Prince Louis' first Christmas and pregnant Meghan’s first festive season as a Duchess.

We last saw the Queen on Thursday as she stepped off the train at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk, wrapping up warm in a chic camel coat and the ultimate designer accessory - a Burberry headscarf. We loved seeing HRH rock the heritage print – she looked so chic!

The 92-year-old looked cosy in her camel-toned outfit, adding a pair of black horsebit shoes and her trademark handbag by Launer London. Speaking of Launer London – the Queen is never seen without a piece of arm candy from the brand. According to reports, the monarch owns an incredible 200 of brand’s bags. Launer holds a royal warrant and has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968, so it's safe to say, it’s a go-to of Her Majesty's.

