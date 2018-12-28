Sarah Ferguson is launching her own lifestyle brand! Find out all about it Wow!

It's set to be a very exciting 2019 for Sarah, Duchess of York, since she has made an exciting announcement for the year ahead – she's launching her very own lifestyle brand! The news was shared by Sarah's assistant, Antonia Marshall, who posted some pictures of the products on her Instagram page. "Thank you @sarahferguson15 for the wonderful Christmas presents from your amazing new brand Sarah Senses, to be launched in 2019," she captioned her gallery of photographs. We can't wait to see more!

Not much is known about the brand yet. It does have an official Instagram account of its own, but it remains private for now. From Antonia's snaps, it looks as though the home range includes some scent diffusers and tea, named 'Dark Nights'. It's thought that the launch will support Street Child UK in some way – the charity for which Sarah is a patron – since the presentation box features a leaflet in name of the cause.

It seems that Sarah's been sending out gifts from the new range to a select few, as interiors expert Alison Cork also commented on Antonia's post with her compliments. "And a huge thank you from me too @sarahferguson15... I also adored the fabulous brand packaging - extremely elegant. All good wishes for 2019," she wrote. Where can we get our hands on it?!

The mother-of-two has been travelling regularly over the festive period, most recently with a trip to Germany, where her assistant also shared a snap. As usual, we loved her outfit! Sarah looked beautiful in a bold red blazer, with Balmain-esque gold buttons and a smart, sharp lapel. She also wore her favourite accessory in tribute to her daughters – a gold bangle with 'Eugenie' embossed on one side and 'Beatrice' on the other – as she was no doubt thinking about them as they headed off to Sandringham for Christmas.