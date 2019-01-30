Meghan Markle is radiant in blush pink at the National Theatre - and we love her unique clutch! The wife of Prince Harry turned heads in her latest outfit

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible on Wednesday as she visited the National Theatre for the first time since becoming its patron. The pregnant wife of Prince Harry dazzled in a brand new outfit that consisted of an elegant blush pink dress with coordinating jacket by Brandon Maxwell and chic cream Aquazurra heels. The royal, who is pregnant with her first child, wore her brunette locks tied back in her trademark messy bun and carried a cool cream and gold clutch. Meghan, 37, looked to be in great spirits as she met with staff and learned more about the work of the institution. She also spoke with apprentices working behind the scenes during the royal event.

It comes as no surprise that the Duchess looked at home at the National Theatre - she was an actress after all! Meghan spent over ten years working in television before she met Prince Harry, where she was best known for her role in the hit US legal drama series Suits, playing paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane.

Meghan also has a theatre background - she actually studied theatre and international relations at Northwestern University, Illinois, and also volunteered at a performing arts after-school programme for children in underprivileged school districts in Los Angeles.

Loading the player...

Meghan's visit was an action-packed one. She joined a lively workshop with members of the Pericles company, which was the National Theatre's first Public Acts production in 2018 and looked to be greatly enjoying herself.

MORE: Victoria Beckham talks Meghan Markle wearing her clothes for the first time

Last season, the National Theatre staged 19 productions at the South Bank, 10 across the UK, three in the West End and six internationally. It supports young people's creative education through performance and writing programmes. Moving with the fines, the theatre extends its reach through digital programmes too, including NT Live, which broadcasts some of the best of British theatre.

READ: Fashion experts give their verdict on Meghan Markle’s pregnancy style