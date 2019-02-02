This Princess has just launched a gorgeous shoe collection – and you will want everything Did you guess?

Royal fashion fans, rejoice – one of our most stylish Princesses has launched her own shoe collection! That's right, Maria-Olympia of Greece has teamed up with Pretty Ballerinas to create her own collection of designs, and woah, will you want everything. The range, released for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2019 season, features everything from slider sandals, to ballet pumps, loafers and even trainers. Ultra-chic brand Pretty Ballerinas is loved by the likes of Olivia Palermo and even Queen Letizia of Spain, and has been sharing teasers of the campaign since the beginning of the year – after announcing Olympia as a new ambassador back in November.

Olympia modelling the Marilyn and Olivia styles

We've all fancied walking in the shoes of royalty, right? Now we're spoilt for choice, since there are ten styles to choose from. Priced from £129, we reckon they're pretty reasonable considering the incredible quality. Our personal favourites include the Olivia sandal, which seem to be a nod to Olympia's Greek heritage, the Marilyn flat ballerina - giving off major Chanel vibes - and the Ella pump, in a gorgeous leopard print and baby blue. But really, can we have them all?

Back in November, the brand posted on Instagram: "Excited to announce Olympia of Greece will be the face of Pretty Ballerinas SS19!", sharing a gorgeous shot of the Princess posing in an elegant navy and white outfit. It wasn't until mid-January that we got a peek at the new designs however, and it's safe to say fans are loving the designs.

We're not surprised, since the glamorous Greek royals are known for their ultra-stylish wardrobe choices and globe-trotting lifestyle – Maria-Olympia has also worked with Dolce & Gabbana and is often spotting sitting in the front row at fashion shows. She even did an internship in Dior's couture department during her teens – now that's some serious fashion credentials…

