All hail Queen Letizia! The royal just wore a £9.99 jumpsuit dress from Zara – and it's gorgeous No hint of wardrobe envy here. None at all.

Queen Letizia of Spain has only gone and done it again – worn another stunning outfit that's an absolute high street steal. Yep, our favourite royal style icon stepped out in a super-chic pleated, teal jumpsuit on Thursday for a visit to the Ibedrola Foundation Scholarships in Madrid. The monarch wore the vibrant shade with a black tie-belt, black clutch bag and some coordinating teal suede stilettos. We're used to Letitia choosing outfits by high street chain Zara, but the real shock came when we saw this jumpsuit's price tag… £9.99 reduced from £49.99. Wowzers. It's the perfect day-to-evening outfit, don't you think?

This jumpsuit dress has a seriously flattering cut, cinching you in at the waist with the black tied belt. The round neckline has cute ruffle detail, as do the long sleeves and elbow area.

Photo credit: zara.com

Ok, so that's the good news. The bad news – and it hurts us badly too – is said jumpsuit is currently sold out in all sizes online (sob). You might get lucky if you look for it in store, but until then it's a sit and wait case. If it was in stock, the garment comes in sizes xs to xxl. Surely now Letizia's worn it, Zara will restock pronto?

This isn't Letizia's only amazing outfit of the week. The former journalist also stepped out in a stylish grey and black leopard print coat, over a red top and cropped trousers – all by Hugo Boss. She teamed the outfit with some black Magrit heels, Gold & Roses earrings and a Boss clutch.

Can we have Letizia's life please? Just for one day?

