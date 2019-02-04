Queen Letizia suffers unfortunate wardrobe malfunction in Madrid The royal was attending a forum in her home city

It's incredibly rare that Queen Letizia ever gets anything wrong when it comes to style. Considered far and wide as one of the best dressed royals, usually people are fluttering over her outfits for all the reasons. Unfortunately not today. The Queen of Spain stepped out to attend the 'Por Un Enfoque Integral', a forum against cancer, at CaixaForum on in Madrid and on first appearances she looked her usual fashionable self. However, she committed one of the textbook outfit mistakes by wearing a cream bra underneath a black jumper. This was only made more visible by the flash of the press's cameras.

A shame because the rest of the outfit was predictably perfect. Looking cool but elegant, she opted for a gorgeous dark camel coloured pencil skirt that featured a button-up front, with a metallic studded waist belt which had an eye-catching chunky buckle. Pairing it with suede thigh-high stiletto pointed boots, she matched these to her plain black round-neck knit which really bought the whole look together. For those looking to copy the look, the skirt is actually from Spanish brand Uterqüe but not currently available on the British version of the online site. Her jersey was from Hugo Boss and her boots were from another Spanish brand, Magrit. Unfortunately these aren't online either but Dune currently have a near-identical pair that are currently in the sale. Reduced from £75.00 down to £37.00, the Saambaa style with give you the same look.

A brilliant advocate of Spanish brands, this isn't actually the first time Queen Letizia has shown support for her country's designers. She's been spotted many times in the likes of Massimo Dutti and Zara and each time she dons these high street labels, her fans predictably go wild for her looks.



