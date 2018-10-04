Queen Letizia's £100 sell-out Massimo Dutti dress is back in stock – in reverse colours We're loving the autumn switch-up

Fans of Queen Letizia's stunning Massimo Dutti dress are in luck. The £99.95 item is back in stock, although in the autumn version of the dress. When Letizia visited Salamanca city last month, she looked gorgeous in the super feminine, white ankle-length number that featured a navy square pattern. Fans rushed to copy her look, causing a sell-out on the store's website.

Now, fashionistas can shop the queen's summer look but update it to this season. The Spanish brand has released the reverse version of the dress – a navy frock with white squares to suit the cooler, autumn months. The new dress features the same pleats, round neckline, three quarter length sleeves and three buttons along the shoulder, plus a slit detail on the front. It's available to buy online in sizes six, eight and twelve, while sizes ten and fourteen will be restocked soon.

Letizia wore the white dress in September

Letizia wore the high-street dress during a trip to Salamanca city with husband King Felipe in September. She completed her look with a blue belt, navy clutch and matching stilettos. And while the dress was affordable, Letizia contrasted it with a pair of £5,700 Chanel cuff earrings.

Massimo Dutti has released a navy version for autumn

The mother-of-two is known for her fabulous style, but one look we particularly loved was a pristine navy jumpsuit by Pedro del Hierro that Letizia wore in late September. The jumpsuit had an asymmetric neckline and a huge, floor-length bustle at the back. To emphasise the cut even more, Letizia wore her locks in a chic chignon, so the back was visible.

Jumpsuits - a right royal trend:

Royals don't often wear jumpsuits. But, Queen Letizia wasn't on her own. The Countess of Wessex famously wore an Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit to Ascot in June, and was the first royal to embrace the new dress code for the Royal Enclosure.

