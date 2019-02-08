This Marks & Spencer royal dress dupe would even fool Meghan Markle The best lookalike ever...

Cast your mind back to May 2018. The Duchess of Sussex was getting ready to marry Prince Harry and the world was waiting with bated breath. The night before the big day, Meghan and her mother Doria headed to Cliveden House Hotel in Buckinghamshire and the former Suits star wore an incredible, navy blue frock by Roland Mouret. The Barwick dress was made with off-the-shoulder detail, an asymmetric neckline and a draped skirt with sculpted panels. Priced at £1350, the royal also has it in grey. Well, not all of of us can afford designer threads so those clever people at Marks & Spencer have come to the rescue and produced quite possibly the best lookalike version we have ever seen. Ever.

Meghan wore the Roland Mouret dress on the eve of her wedding in 2018

The Fit & Flare Midi Dress, £55, is part of the M&S Collection range and is made in the same flattering design - it has the elegant pleat detail, the stretch cut and sleeveless finish. We doubt even Meghan herself would notice the difference!

£55, Marks & Spencer

It is currently available in all sizes and also comes in classic black. Happy shopping!

£1350, Roland Mouret

Meghan and Roland are very good friends - they often enjoyed lunch dates together back in the day, which Meghan shared on her now closed-down Instagram account.

At one point, Roland was rumoured to be the one to design her wedding dress. Meghan previously spoke about her relationship with him. "This man in a bathrobe said, 'I love to dress you,'" she said. "I thought 'whaaat?' Then he told me who he was and we’ve been friends ever since." Roland has a lot of time for Meghan, who he has said knows "what she likes". "Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her," he told the New York Post.

