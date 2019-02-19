Meghan Markle's New York City disguise outfit revealed Undercover Meghan...

The Duchess of Sussex looked fabulous on a trip to New York City on Monday, where she is rumoured to be ahead of her baby shower. Trying to be inconspicuous, the wife of Prince Harry looked as sleek as ever, wearing a navy blue coat (the same Victoria Beckham number she rocked on Christmas Day) a tweed baker boy cap in grey, simple black trousers and she carried a matching navy blue, Rag & Bone fedora and a smart YSL tote. Fancy! Meghan was pictured in photographs published on the Mail Online and looked to be keeping a low profile with her security staff ahead of the rumoured celebrations.

Meghan loves NYC (pictured in 2014)

The baby shower will be a private event and Meghan's closest friends will attend. We are thinking that Benita Litt - whose daughters Rylan and Remi were in Meghan's bridal party - TV producer Lindsay Roth (who Meghan was maid of honour for at her own wedding) and of course, bestie Jessica Mulroney, (who is thought to be behind the whole soirée,) taking charge with the planning.

Meghan re-wore her coat from Victoria Beckham

Meghan's other A-list buddies including Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney and Serena Williams could also travel to New York for the party. We think it's going to be quite the bash...

The wife of Prince Harry carried this YSL tote, £685

It's believed the former Suits star has been in the Big Apple for a few days, and was rumoured to have spent quality time with Jessica.

Meghan's fedora was by Rag & Bone

The pair visited Laduree in Soho where the pair snacked on macarons and tea. "It was on the Saturday but it was a totally private visit," a bakery source told HELLO!.

Meghan has previously opened up about how much she loves the bakery, calling it a "little slice of Paris in the middle of New York City."

