Duchess Meghan proves she feels very British with sweet royal baby tribute

The Duchess of Sussex has proved that she already feels very British since moving to London to join the royal family – as a treasured piece of her jewellery uses a very typical UK term! Photographs of Meghan leaving her hotel in New York on Thursday were at first thought to show the Duchess wearing a gorgeous Jennifer Meyer necklace that read 'Mommy', but it has since been revealed that it was chosen to say 'Mummy' instead. The designer took to Instagram on Friday to post a picture captioned: "Mummy-to-be, Meghan Markle, glowing in her JM 'mummy' necklace." How sweet is that?

Meghan was pictured wearing her gorgeous 'Mummy' necklace

Meghan is known to be a fan of the Los Angeles jewellery designer, and the necklace is thought to have been given to her during her exclusive baby shower celebrations in the Big Apple. The 'Mummy' necklace costs £651.27 and is made from 18-carat yellow gold.

The Duchess was clearly feeling ultra-sentimental as she made her way home to Prince Harry, since she had also chosen to have her overnight bag embossed with the initial 'H', in tribute to her husband. In the snaps taken of Meghan leaving the Mark Hotel, the glistening gold leaf letter could be seen clearly on her Cuyana Le Sud Leather Weekender bag - the brand offers the personalisation service on all its accessories, so we're not surprised she took advantage!

This isn't the first time Meghan has personalised her accessories to send a sweet message. In April 2017, she was spotted out and about in Toronto wearing a gold ring with the letter 'H' on it, and most memorably, she was photographed wearing a 'H' and 'M' necklace by The Right Hand Gal in December 2016 - a moment that revealed the couple's then-rumoured relationship to the press. We wonder if Meghan will still be wearing her 'Mummy' necklace when she touches down in Morocco on Saturday evening…

