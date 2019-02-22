Marks and Spencer release incredible Meghan Markle coat dupe – at a fraction of the price We predict a sell-out…

The Duchess of Sussex has quite the enviable coat collection, doesn't she? Sadly, most of them have a pretty hefty price tag – or a speedy sell-out rate. Whether it's her gorgeous Mackage wrap coat, which comes in at £690, or her Sentaler number in a similar silhouette – which sells for a jaw-dropping £1,100 – Meghan sure knows how to layer with style. Her most loyal of fashion fans will be happy to learn, then, that Marks and Spencer has just released a coat that looks near-on perfect to our Duchess' favourite wrap style – and it costs just £129.

Marks & Spencer's new coat is mighty like Meghan's favourite shape

The Autograph Herringbone Wrap Coat is undeniably similar in shape to Meghan's favoured cover-ups – its loose boxy fit and wrap waist belt are giving us major Markle-Sparkle vibes. Plus, that oatmeal creamy colour is bang on Meghan's favourite neutral tones. Tempted? Better hurry - it's already sold out in two sizes.

We wouldn't be surprised if Meghan is keen herself, since the Duchess is known to be a huge fan of M&S bargains just like the rest of us. In November 2018, she sparked a sell-out when she attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall wearing a £49.50 dress from the brand – a gorgeous fitted number with an off-the-shoulder silhouette.

On another occasion, she wore a £29.50 M&S fascinator to the wedding of Prince Harry's cousin Celia McCorquodale, while on Christmas Day 2018 she accessorised her aforementioned Sentaler coat with a pair of leather gloves from the high street store. Now you can complete the look!

She loves to tie her coats at the waist

Meghan's other favourite bargain retailers include ASOS, H&M and And Other Stories - she's partial to her Adidas trainers and affordable jewellery from Missoma, too. And since she's planning her next overseas royal tour to Morocco with Prince Harry, we'll no doubt see her styling up some of her favourite staples again soon…